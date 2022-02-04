Kiara Romero’s powerful message about her scars

Kiara Romero opened up again about the situation that happened in November 2018 and that almost cost her her life. On this occasion, the communicator proudly showed her scars and sent a powerful message through her social networks.

Romero, who is still in the process of recovering from the physical injuries caused by jumping from the third level of an apartment building in San Francisco de Macorís, said that it took him a long time to accept that after the event he looked different than before. .

“At that moment receiving such a traumatic new change in my life, even more so for a woman, was very difficult; But as the years went by and I received psychological therapy, I understood that it did not necessarily have to be negative because THE WORST SCARS ARE NOT ALWAYS PHYSICAL and I have already been healing them with effort, dedication and prayer,” he said along with several photographs that show the scars on his foot.

Fractures in both wrists, ankles and in the lower back, were the physical consequences caused by the event and with some of them he is still dealing. He has received more than eight surgeries to be able to walk.

“Humiliation, cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment are forms of psychological violence, frequently used, such as insults, manipulation, lies, contempt, among others. Living a marriage next to a narcissist dragged me into a severe depression, left me with many traumas, but also today, thank God, MANY TEACHINGS”, he expressed.

“Today my scars are a very powerful weapon because they remind me every day where God took me from, how merciful he has been to me, how much he has kept me and above all how valuable and strong I am,” the message ended.

The also actress has shown the physical change she has had with 65 pounds less.