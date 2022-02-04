Kim Kardashian speaks of Kanye West’s “obsession” with “control and manipulation”

Kim Kardashian and North West make their TikTok debut together 0:50

(CNN) — In a rare public rebuke, Kim Kardashian pushed back on her ex-husband Kanye West’s post about their daughter North being on TikTok.

On Friday, the rap mogul, who now goes by “Ye,” posted a screenshot to his verified Instagram account of his 8-year-old daughter’s TikTok profile.

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being on TikTok against my will,” the accompanying message read.

Kanye West asks Kim Kardashian to get back together with him 0:35

Kardashian responded with a statement, posted to the stories portion of her verified Instagram account, in which she wrote, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more painful than any TikTok North could possibly use.” to create”.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wishes with adult supervision, because it brings her so much happiness,” the statement said.

“Divorce is hard enough for our kids and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such negative and public ways is only causing more pain for everyone,” she added.

Kardashian vs. West

North West has a joint TikTok account with her mother, and last year Kardashian publicly berated her daughter for livestreaming on the platform without her permission.

But on Friday, Kardashian used West’s complaint to also address what she says has been his behavior amid their split.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing more than a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and I am saddened that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” the statement read.

“I want to handle all matters related to our children in private and I hope that I can finally respond to the third lawyer that I had in the last year to resolve any problems in an amicable manner,” Kardashian said.

North is the oldest of the couple’s four children.

The couple married in 2014 and Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.