Know the weather forecast in New York for this Thursday night | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

where you can help.♪íctor: it’s time to besupportive. let’s go with ourmeteorologist jeús ópez oma dethe guardians of time.we are looking at some areas,when and where will we seejeús: the winter mixwe will see on Friday, the transitor the roads get acause mishaps.we got that rain affectingmuch of the tri-state area.we can witness ice towardspurplewe get a little closer andwe see from drizzle to rainintense in certain portionsif we get closer, we seedark green colors inour area.little stronger. we’rekeeping an eye on the weatherthis cold front is going toscroll slowly. how I knowwill move slowly, wewill leave about two hours ofaccumulation rain, but therisk lies in the fluid of thetemperatures, because at 1:30in the afternoon the lathe turnsrain to winter mix forthe tri-state area. the spinefrom cloud base tosurface will not be in thefreezing point, that’s whywe are going to have a rushmixed, because there were stages ofkeep above the pointof freezingthe pressure towards the is of andthere is a cold front thatIt will shock us becauseis moving through ourregion at a snail’s pace.first rain since 7:00in the morning and after8:00 in the morning it turnssleet, it’s a rainfrost. that’s why there is riskbecause few accumulatedice cause mishaps.I recommend wearing bootsshoes suitable for walkingon the roads because they are going tobe watching there afterwhat happens the freezing rain,some snowflakes arrive