LAFC hires Mexican Garcés as sports director

The Mexican Marco Garcés will be the new Director of Sports Operations of LAFC, a Major League Soccer team, according to a statement from the team where his compatriot Carlos Vela plays.

Garcés, who as a player played for Cruz Azul, Tecos, Guadalajara and Pachuca, became an important scout and manager after his retirement and one of his first achievements was recommending the hiring of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández to Manchester United.

A new age. Marco Garcés is Black and Gold. 📝 #LAFC hires Marco Antonio Garcés as Director Of Football Operations. — LAFC (@LAFC) February 3, 2022

Marco Garcés comes from being more recently sports director of Liga MX Pachuca, a position he held for seven years and where he was instrumental in the negotiations that brought Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano and Erick Gutiérrez to PSV Eindhoven, as well as overseeing the transfer from Hector Herrera to Porto. In total, Garcés spent 11 years at the tuza institution, where he also held the positions of Chief of Scouting and Director of Medical Sciences.

“It’s incredibly exciting to add a football mind like Marco to our team,” LAFC co-chairman and general manager John Torrington said, according to the California team’s newsletter. “His extensive experience in building possibly the most productive Academy in North America in Pachuca, and his experience in scouting, will add great value to LAFC.”

49-year-old Marco Garcés has on his resume having worked for Real Madrid and the Liverpool FC Academy.

“I am extremely happy with the opportunity to work with LAFC and in Major League Soccer,” Garces said. “I look forward to bringing my mix of experience working with Mexican and European players of all ages to Los Angeles. From what I have already seen, the future for LAFC is bright and I look forward to beginning to help the club achieve its ambitious goals.”