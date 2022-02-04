LeBron James will not resort to controversial procedure

Getty The star player of the Lakers has not been able to play because of his knee

the eaves of Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James suffers from a left knee injury. The four-time MVP, who has never had surgery in his entire career, will not return to the court until the swelling in his knee subsides, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers believe that LeBron, who is 37 years old and in his 19thth season, he risks aggravating his injury if he plays before the swelling in his knee subsides.

LeBron is exploring all options surrounding the treatment of his knee. However, he will not undergo a controversial procedure used by many players.

Follow the Lakers page on Facebook Heavy Y Right now for the latest news, rumors and content!

LeBron will not do PRP

LeBron and his people have ruled out using Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), according to McMenamin. The Dallas Mavericks typically use PRP injections to stimulate or support recovery, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, but the King has chosen not to.

“A source close to LeBron informs me that they are exploring all options when it comes to treatment. Except they’ve ruled out the possibility of PRP,” McMenamin reported on ESPN. “You will not go for PRP as part of your Recovery to try to get back on the courts.”

According HSS.edu, PRP therapy is based on “injections of a concentration of a patient’s own platelets in order to accelerate the recovery of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints.” In simpler terms, the injections include elements of the patient’s own blood.

One reason some players may not like PRP therapy is that the injections restart the healing process. If LeBron did PRP, he would probably be out for a longer period and the Lakers don’t have that luxury.

The Lakers are in ninth place in the West

The Lakers are in ninth place in the Western conference. They would find themselves in the play-in tournament for the second year in a row if the regular season ended today despite having five future Hall of Famers on the team: LeBron, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony.

LeBron has appeared in 36 games this season. The four-time champion is currently averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field, 35.2% from behind the rim and 75.9% from the free throw line. The Lakers are 19-17 with LBJ on the roster and 5-10 without him.

The more games LeBron misses, the lower the Lakers will sink in their Western placement from here on out.

In a December appearance on Backstage Lakers from Spectrum SportsNetLos Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka said he traded for Westbrook in an attempt to lighten the load on LeBron. The UCLA product is the all-time leader in triple-doubles in the NBA.

“I think when we built the roster this offseason, we obviously made a big trade for Russell Westbrook in order to get another playmaker,” Pelinka said, according to Jacob Rude from Silver Screen & Roll from SB Nation. “We knew that as LeBron approached his 19th year in the league and then his 20th year, we couldn’t count on him as the sole engine of our team, so we made that change wanting to size the roster with a combination of versatility. , players who could shoot and also defenders.”

On paper, the Lakers looked like a championship contender given that they had three greats: LeBron, Westbrook and Davis. Still, Westbrook hasn’t been a strong performer this season. He leads the NBA in turnovers and has a plus-minus of -99.

Before the start of the season, the Lakers were hopeful that Westbrook could run the offense effectively in case LeBron had to miss games. Unfortunately, the one-time MVP hasn’t made it, and his struggles have played a major role in the Lakers’ lackluster record and LeBron’s high utilization rate.

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: REPORT: Silk Sonic will be part of famous video game