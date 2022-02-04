Litecoin can now be as private as Monero with this update

After almost a year of knowing the update that would allow the Litecoin user to process private transactions, the Litecoin Core 0.21.2 version has finally been announced, in which it will be included along with the Taproot update for Litecoin (LTC).

The release of the update was released on January 31. On the official blog of Litecoin Foundation gave details of Mimblewimble Extension Block (MWEB).

However, it should be noted that its implementation is not immediate. The process will go through a voting process in windows made up of 8,064 blocks, among which each of the miners must indicate (vote) if they are in favor of implementing MWEB.

For this update to finally be blocked, 75% of the blocks mined in one of these windows – around 6,048 blocks – should be in favor of activation. Once MWEB crashes, the following window will be immediately active. Only miners who upgrade to Litecoin Core version 0.21.2 will be able to vote.

MWEB is a crucial next step in the evolution of Litecoin. The optional confidentiality provided by MWEB gives the user remarkable and necessary protections for small everyday items, wages, or even the purchase of a home. David Burkett, Lead Developer of MWEB.

How MWEB works, according to CriptoNoticias, is based on the union of two protocols: the Mimblewimble and the Extension Block, both originally designed for Bitcoin. The first of these groups the LTC sent together in a single transaction – known as CoinJoin – while the other, by functioning as a parallel chain, allows private and untraceable transactions from the main chain.

optional privacy

The arrival of MWEB to Litecoin shows a way to further scale the privacy of the use of cryptocurrencies. However, regulations and pressure from states can veto the use of private cryptocurrencies.

Countries like South Korea have prohibited the use of cryptocurrencies such as Monero and ZCash, since they allow the transfer of funds without being traceable thanks to their privacy levels. MWEB will give Litecoin this option, untraceable transaction. But, to avoid state and even platform vetoes, the use of MWEB will be totally optional.

As described in the update release document, MWEB will function as a parallel network to the Litecoin mainnet, wallets should offer the ability for users to send their LTC using or not using the MWEB.

Can MWEB get to Bitcoin?

Initially, the launch of Litecoin was based on the fact that the Bitcoin hashrate was already too large to mine using GPUs. Source: Adobe Stock.

Because Litecoin was the first bitcoin fork to copy the original source code, developments within Bitcoin are almost 100% compatible with Litecoin. An example of this is Taproot, which would reach Litecoin in this new update together with MWEB.

However, it is worth understanding that MWEB is clearly focusing on Litecoin, although it was originally born as a privacy solution for Bitcoin, as we have reported in CriptoNoticias. Being an open source development, there is a possibility that it will be implemented in Bitcoin, as long as its developers and community want it.