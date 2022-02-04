“Los García” return in a play

One of the most remembered families from the golden age of Puerto Rican television returns in 2022 in a theatrical version to celebrate the centenary of Don Tommy Muniz.

“The Garcia” will be presented in September at the Santurce Fine Arts Center with a performance by Rafo Muniz, in his character of “Godofredo” and Alexandra Fuentes as his wife “Ginny”.

For this important celebration, they will also be on stage Edgardo Rubio as “Junito”, and William Grace in his folkloric character of the nosy neighbor, “Don Pepín”, both part of the original cast of the television series.

Miranda Bernier with William Gracia, who takes up his remembered character of “Don Pepín” in “Los GarcÍa”. Supplied (Xavier of the Valley)

“Juan…. John… John! That phrase remains in the memory of the Puerto Rican families who identified with the exploits and entanglements of Los García and who made him laugh so much from the television screen. Now we will have the privilege of introducing the public to that other generation of Los García honoring the creative genius of Papi, (Don Tommy Muñiz) in celebration of his centennial. We are all very excited about this project”, said Rafo Muñiz who played the boyfriend of Ginny García, the youngest daughter of the Garcías in the original series.

The young woman will also participate in the play camelia muniz, granddaughter of Don Tommy Muñiz and theater student at New York University with the charismatics Miranda and Adrian Bernier. As if that were not enough, the project will also have a special participation of the first actress Gladys Rodriguez.

“Los GarcÍa” return to celebrate the Centenary of Don Tommy Muñiz Alexandra Fuentes and Rafo Muñiz will star, as “Ginny” and “Godofredo” in the staging that will arrive in September at the Santurce Fine Arts Center Supplied (Xavier of the Valley)

“It is a privilege for me to be part of this new chapter in the history of Los García and even more so to be able to do it with Miranda and Adrián. Don Tommy Muñiz knew how to masterfully and humorously capture the different daily situations of the Puerto Rican family of those times and how, through human values, they were always able to overcome the absurd entanglements they faced, so we aspire to be able to carry that message cute family union through comedy”, shared Alexandra Fuentes who in turn recalled the great roots and significance of this production of Don Tommy.

The family court staging is a production of Alexandra LLC and tickets are available at the Santurce Fine Arts Center and www.ticketera.com.