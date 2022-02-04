Los Tigres del Norte: a prison, the group’s first stage in the United States | Regional Mexican Music | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | FAME

With more than 50 years of experience, The Northern Tigers They have become the group of the Mexican regional genre most loved by the public. Their success has crossed borders, reaching five continents, they have been recognized with 6 Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammys, demonstrating why they have such a presence in the current music scene.

The group was founded in the Rosa Morada community, which is located in the Magic Town of Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico. This place was where Hernán Hernández, his brothers Jorge and Rául, and his cousin Óscar Lara, members of Los Tigres del Norte, were born.

Initially the group tried their luck in Sinaloa, Mexico, managing to be the exclusive band of a restaurant. However, their desire to succeed made them think of going elsewhere. This is how they arrived in the United States, where their first presentation was in a prison.

A PRISON, THE FIRST STAGE OF THE NORTH TIGERS IN THE UNITED STATES

Los Tigres del Norte began its musical career in Sinaloa, Mexico, where the group was founded. The four Hernández brothers and Óscar Lara knew that they wanted to make a living from music and had many dreams in mind, so they decided to go somewhere else to try their luck.

This is how Los Tigres del Norte arrived in the United States, where their first performance was in a small prison in California.

The jail was called “Soledad”, where most of its prisoners were Mexican. They had told the authorities that they wanted to listen to talents from their country, so the government granted their request and that’s how they invited Los Tigres del Norte.

According to the Heraldo de México, the musicians did not charge a single peso in said presentation. However, this helped them become known in the United States and win points with the authorities.

Days after the presentation in the “Soledad” prison, the festivities of the Independence of Mexico were held, a series of events for Mexicans residing in the United States.

On this occasion, Los Tigres del Norte participated for four more days and it was in this way that they obtained the papers to be able to return to work legally in the United States, according to information from Mexican Leaders,

It should be noted that this was not the only time that Los Tigres del Norte appeared in a prison, since in 2019 they went to a rehabilitation center, where grupera stars brought their corridos and songs to Folson.

Los Tigres del Norte is currently made up of Jorge Hernández (director, vocals and accordion), Hernán Hernández (vocals and electric bass), Oscar Lara (drums), Eduardo Hernández (accordion, saxophone, bass-sixth and vocals) and Luis Hernández ( bass-sixth and voice).