Losing weight and reducing the waist, it is possible with a natural drink

The weight loss It is usually a true odyssey for many people who resort to the most varied diets, exercise routines and magic recipes. One of the most relevant in recent weeks is a natural infusion very easy to perform.

Although it is known that many infusions contribute to weight loss and are an excellent complement to health plans. slimmingit is proven that some have totally verifiable results to burn fat and help make the digestion.

On this occasion, it is one of the most delicious, refreshing infusions, with a good aroma and flavor: the mint tea

The truth is that the Benefits most visible of peppermint tea the best are given by ingesting it just after eating to help us have a lighter digestion. In addition, among its main properties, it stands out that it helps improve the flow of bile in the digestive system, something that is essential for digest fats.

Added to this, the mint help to deflate the abdomen and gives a feeling of satiety, it also has relaxing effects and helps to improve digestion by avoiding gas.

How to prepare mint tea

You only need a few leaves of this herb and water. Carefully wash the leaves (with 5 being enough for a cup) put them to boil with a little water. As soon as the mixture reaches a boil, remove from the heat, put a lid on it and let it rest.

