Luis ‘Buba’ López suffers from hypothermia in the USA vs. Honduras

It was warned long before the game started that the United States and Honduras played in exaggerated weather conditions. The cold could be seen in all the players who took the field this Wednesday, in the city of Minnesota.

The Americans came out with a 3-0 victory, but the catrachos suffered more than a setback. The goalkeeper, Luis ‘Buba’ López scared everyone after he had to leave the field due to hypothermiaas announced by Oscar Funes, a journalist from Tigo Sports.

‘Buba’ was not the only one who struggled with the hostile climate that the city of Minnesota presented tonight in the qualifying duel. Attacker Romell Quioto also had to be treated after suffering from hypothermia. Both players left the field at the end of 45 minutes.

Honduras does not raise

The Honduran national team cannot lift in the World Cup qualifiers, and with the defeat they suffered tonight at Allianz Field, They have gone 13 games without a victory, in addition to remaining at the bottom of the standings with 3 points.

Those led by Hernán Darío Gómez are the only Concacaf team that still does not know victory in the Octagonal Final of Concacaf and will close their participation with matches in Panama, in Jamaica and receiving Mexico.