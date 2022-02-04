Luxury handbags stolen in NY store

the police of New York is protecting a luxury store in the sohoafter a group of thieves stole a series of high-end handbags in broad daylight, local media reported this Friday.

It’s about the store Celine Boutiquewhere unscrupulous entered, and stole a series of wallets, where the amount stolen amounts to 50 thousand Dollars. Police say the five suspects entered the boutique around 12:30 p.m.

According to reports published by ABC7, two men entered the store and pretended to buy. They then appeared to leave the store, prompting the guard to open the door for them. That’s when three additional suspects entered the store, joined the original two suspects, and removed the merchandise.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/04/a-bathroom-with-a-toilet-5c98bee8.jpg

They used force against the employees and fled in a Toyota Venza, according to data provided by the aforementioned portal.

A reporter for the chain spoke with several store owners in soho. Many of them say they communicate with each other through a message thread and learn about incidents like this before they find out about it from law enforcement.

Meanwhile, countless stores keep their doors closed during the day, even though they remain open. And many still have private security outside.