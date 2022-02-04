Man shot outside “White Castle” restaurant in New York during visit by President Biden condemning gun violence

A 34-year-old man was shot twice outside a “White Castle” fast food restaurant yesterday in East Harlem (NYC), shortly after President Joe Biden ended a visit to the city condemning the rise in gun violence.

According to the NYPD, the incident occurred at East 103rd Street and First Avenue yesterday around 5:20 p.m. The 34-year-old victim received two shots to the chest. He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, in stable condition.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting, he said. ABCNews. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call. at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

Coinciding with President Biden’s visit to NYPD headquarters, this Thursday the police released their monthly crime statistics, which reflect a disastrous start of 2022 compared to the previous year, with a 38.5% increase in crime in general.

Following the rise in armed violence in 2020 and 2021, particularly among young gang members and/or victims, 2022 started with the same trendrepresenting a big challenge for the new mayor Eric Adams, former NYPD officer. According to the NYPD, there were 21 incidents of shootings the week of January 24 to 30 this year, a 75% increase compared to the same period in 2021.

In the little that goes of 2022, six New York police officers have been shot, bounded New York Post. two of them diedboth Hispanic and young, after responding to an incident of domestic violence: Jason Rivera (21) and Wilbert Mora (27)raising alarms of violence in the city and causing a condolence message from President Biden and his subsequent visit to the city.