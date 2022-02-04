Manchester United and America, two opposite ways to punish violence against women

Masoon Greenwood was released from prison to face family violence charges for which he was charged in recent days (Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The youth squad Man Utd, Mason Greenwoodwas recently charged with the crime of abuse and violence for his now ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson. ANDThe 20-year-old footballer was arrested and separated from the campus of the Red Devils. Something similar -and not-, was the case of Renato Ibarraplayer of the Eagles of Americawho in March 2020 was charged with domestic violence towards his wife Lucely Chala.

Both footballers both English and Ecuadorian, were immediately taken to the corresponding prosecutor’s offices to clarify the facts that arose within their family, respectively. Unlike the case of the former militant of the America clubthe United member will not be welcome at his club on future dates and now he will face the charges by bail.

It seems that in both situations the action was taken in accordance with due process, before a gender crimebut in the two accusations there were differences regarding the teams to which the players belonged. On one side, Manchester closed the doors to the Forwardwhile those from Coapa they made way for the midfielder with a view to other institutions.

Renato Ibarra currently plays with the Xolos de Tijuana, he previously passed through Atlas de Guadalajara after being blamed for family violence towards his wife Lucely Chalá (Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Today, though Ibarra stepped on the East Prison of Mexico City and faced the process in freedomis currently enrolled in the squad of the Xolos from Tijuanawhere it was previously transferred froms Guadalajara Atlas Foxessince the America club never terminated the contract with the player and chose to accommodate him in another team in the MX League.

The theme and future Greenwood seems uncertain, since “Red Devils” removed the player from their squad until further notice, as well as all the products that had their name inscribed in the store of the British group. Added to these measures, the soccer video game, FIFA 22, removed from its platform to the player. the sports brand “Nike”also added to the player’s rejection, since contract ended with the one born in Bradford, England.

Continue reading the story

The topics They are not isolated cases. Both nations, both Mexico and England, go through complicated scenarios in the face of gender violence. A study of University of Lancaster published in 2013, revealed that cases of sexist violence in United Kingdom increased when the national team played of said country; chen the English team wonThe attacks rose to 26%while when lost reached up to 38% in English homes. The attacks occurred in World Cups in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

Liga MX has implemented protocols to avoid cases of family violence (Photo: Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

On the other hand, studies of National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)They made it clear that at least 6 out of 10 Mexican women have at some point in their lives gone through a violent incident. And for those figures Mexico is placed up to 60th placeout of a ranking of 80, of countries with the best guarantees for women to be able to live.

Those who will face the social trial will be the footballers. They are added to a list of names such as Robinho former player of Real Madrid, Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City, Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs among others, who were blamed for problems similar to gender violence.

The media did their thing René Ibarra. Journalists from different television networks expressed their opinion. David Fatelsonsports analyst ESPNwas the most incisive in the case: “What a pity. They make it clear that gender violence is supported by the club. Outrageous, for America and for a company like Televisa,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Although the MX League has worked on campaigns to eradicate acts of violence in any form, in fact it does not show it, with unclear protocols on how to act when complaints of this type occur.

Yes, the Mexican league has tried to raise awareness to his fans through speeches before the start of the matches. A woman, a child, young people with disabilities or elderly people hand a ball to the referee and to the captains of the teams with a prior awareness message such as protocol. Perhaps the other step is missing, in which the measures to be carried out are zero tolerance.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Man without arms asks ‘Canelo’ Álvarez for help to buy his prostheses