Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Clears Up “Confusion” Over Controversial Guidelines – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent a letter to his prosecutors on Friday clearing up what he called some of the “confusion” from an initial memorandum on procedural guidelines that caused controversy.

Bragg took office Jan. 1 and was almost immediately criticized for a set of guidelines he issued to prosecutors, ordering them not to charge certain crimes at all and downgrading others to lesser charges.

However, in the letter Bragg sent on Friday, his office clarified that it will prosecute gun robberies as felonies, that gun possession cases will be prosecuted by default as felonies, and any attempted violence against police will be indicted.

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent a letter to his prosecutors Friday clearing up what he called some of the “confusion” from an initial memorandum on procedural guidelines that caused controversy.

Bragg took office Jan. 1 and was almost immediately criticized for a set of guidelines he issued to prosecutors, ordering them not to charge certain crimes at all and downgrading others to lesser charges.

Among the most controversial of those changes was an order not to prosecute some cases of resisting arrest, and another ordering that the felony of armed robbery be downgraded in many cases to the misdemeanor of shoplifting.

His order came against a backdrop of a sharp rise in crime in New York City. In the New York City Police Department’s Northern Manhattan Patrol District, serious crimes are up 23% this year compared to the same period last year, led by a 43% increase in robberies.

Shooting incidents have also nearly doubled. The numbers are even higher in the Manhattan South Patrol District.

The widow of one of two NYPD officers killed by a gunman when responding to a domestic disturbance call last month further fueled the firestorm around Bragg, saying in a tearful eulogy that “the system continues to failing. We’re not safe anymore, not even service members.”

However, in the letter Bragg sent on Friday, his office clarified that it will prosecute gun robberies as felonies, that gun possession cases will be prosecuted by default as felonies, and any attempted violence against police will be indicted.

“Over the last month, I have seen firsthand your tireless work on behalf of New Yorkers. And I have received valuable feedback on the January 3 Memorandum,” Bragg’s letter, obtained by our sister network News 4 New York, read part. “The January 3 Memorandum was intended to provide assistant district attorneys with a framework for how to approach cases in the best interests of safety and justice. Our collective experience, however, has been that the Memorandum has been a source of confusion, instead of clarity”.

The president recognized the officer who shot down the suspect of shooting officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora to death.

The clarification letter goes on to state that a commercial robbery with a gun will be prosecuted as a felony, whether the gun was “operable, loaded, or a realistic imitation.”

“A commercial robbery at knifepoint, or with another weapon that creates a risk of physical harm, will be charged as a felony. For retail robberies that do not involve a risk of physical harm, the Bureau will continue to assess charges based on all of the aggravating and mitigating circumstances presented,” Bragg’s letter said.

In addition, according to the clarification letter, people in possession of weapons to commit crimes will be prosecuted.

“Gun cases are a key part of our plan for public safety. People who walk the streets with guns will be prosecuted and held accountable,” the letter said. “Noncompliance in gun cases is a felony prosecution. We will also use gun possession cases as an opportunity to trace the sources of illegal weapons and build cases against arms dealers.”

The letter also states that violence against police officers “will not be tolerated.”