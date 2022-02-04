Mark Zuckerberg is no longer among the 10 richest people on the planet

15 hours ago

For years he has been one of the most powerful billionaires in the world. We talk about mark zuckerbergCEO of the company Goalowner of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebookamong other.

These days there was a calculated though Tremendous drop in shares of Meta and Mark Zuckerberg was able to check how his wealth decreased by 30,000 million dollars. Thus, at least for now, he said goodbye to the ‘top 10’ of the planet’s billionaires.

