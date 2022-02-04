Mark Zuckerberg is no longer among the 10 richest people on the planet

For years he has been one of the most powerful billionaires in the world. We talk about mark zuckerbergCEO of the company Goalowner of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebookamong other.

These days there was a calculated though Tremendous drop in shares of Meta and Mark Zuckerberg was able to check how his wealth decreased by 30,000 million dollars. Thus, at least for now, he said goodbye to the ‘top 10’ of the planet’s billionaires.

Thus, the fall in the price of Shares in US technology and social media conglomerate Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) reduced Zuckerberg’s net worth by about $30 billion.as published by the prestigious media Forbesleaving the 37-year-old businessman with a fortune of 84,800 million and in position 12 of the list.

“At the close of the market, the company’s shares fell 26.4% on the New York Stock Exchange after announcing its earnings expectations for the first quarter lower than those expected by investors,” adds Rt, at the same time, the Shares of other companies also fell.

In this way, Meta lost some 230,000 million dollars, the largest daily loss of value by a company in US history.

Likewise, the social media giant reported a decline in Facebook users for the first time in its 18-year history.

Thus, Zuckerberg blamed part of the drop in user activity on increased competition from rival platforms like TikTok. “People have a lot of choice about how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very rapidly,” the company’s president said during a Q4 2021 earnings call.

Meanwhile, the ‘top 10’ of the richest in the world It is still headed by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, with a net worth of 232.3 billion dollars..

