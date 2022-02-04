Mark Zuckerberg says goodbye to the list of the 10 richest after the collapse of Meta shares

The social media giant reported a decline in Facebook users late Wednesday for the first time in its 18-year history.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg bids farewell to the ‘top 10’ of the world’s billionaires following the collapse of Meta shares on Thursday morning.

The drop in the share price of the American technology and social media conglomerate Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) reduced Zuckerberg’s net worth by around $30 billion, according to Forbes, leaving the 37-year-old businessman with a fortune. from 84.8 billion and at number 12 on the list.

At the close of the market, the company’s shares fell 26.4% on the New York Stock Exchange after announcing its earnings expectations for the first quarter lower than those expected by investors.

Thus, Meta lost some $230 billionthe largest daily loss of value by a company in US history.

In addition, the social media giant reported on Wednesday night a decline in Facebook users for the first time in his 18 years.

Zuckerberg blamed the drop in user activity in part on increased competition from rival platforms like TikTok. “People have many choices about how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very fast“said the president of the company during a call about the results of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the ‘top 10’ of the world’s richest continues to be headed by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, with a net worth of 232.3 billion dollars.