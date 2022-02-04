The word suffering it is complex for its definition and its use. It evokes different realities. For some, only what is experienced in the body, similar to the rest of the animals. For others, precisely what is reserved for the human being, capable of experiencing moral damage, with negative thoughts and feelings, with emotional distress and discomfort, compatible with the absence of pain.

Much more difficult is to imagine what it means for an individual or a group the “intolerable suffering”. There are even those who consider that the person with serious suffering, alone and without help, cannot correctly articulate their thoughts or make their decisions responsibly for anything that does not have to do precisely with the search for relief from suffering or its cause. .

Today we also suffer a great difficulty in the professionals of the Biomedical sciences when seeing that the patient suffers. We have objectified it by the imperative of the paths indicated by the so-called “Evidence based medicine”, reducing professions to a way of doing science only from data. We are becoming blind to suffering. Hence, a medicine “based on suffering” should be invoked, as an implication of the already claimed “medicine based on affectivity”.

And a particularly difficult field to evaluate is that of suffering in people with advanced dementia. On the one hand, we affirm that the concept of suffering requires awareness of individual integrity as a person, in order to experience the meaning component of the loss of control, autonomy or identity, which suffering implies. On the other hand, we want to affirm that patients with advanced dementia suffer, because they can maintain certain emotional and sensory capacities that would make suffering possible.

At least, it must be recognized that suffering is a personal, subjective, complex human experience, and with a negative meaning for the person, in response to one or more stimuli perceived as threatening to personal integrity. Intolerable suffering is a concept that enters medicine to justify the euthanasia and the physician assisted suicide. A move from disease-based medicine to person-based medicine would lead us to develop skills in evaluating suffering and also to accept the dimension of mystery present in what, somewhere, escapes us.