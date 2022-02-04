Memo Ochoa and Oswaldo Sánchez disagree over criticism of El Tri after Panama match | Sports CONCACAF Qualifying

“Yes (they meet in Qatar with Martino), at all times, he is the head of this group, he is the leader who will take us from day 1, from the Gold Cup, Nations League, the other Gold Cup and you have to qualify. in the playoff now it turns out that everything is easy and the people who work with you know it and sometimes they forget what happens here”Ochoa said to the questions he has received from the commentators of TUDN.
The experienced goalkeeper relieved Tata of blame and responsibility, as he assures that there has always been self-criticism on the part of the players, as was done against Costa Rica.
” Used to this type of situationI know how to handle it and we have to pass it on to the youngsters who see a lot of noise outside, we know what the coach works on, what happened last game was our fault, not the coach’s, and it had to be corrected, it’s part of the process, in Mexico there is to learn to manage them, but there are three games left and nothing is guaranteed”.
Ochoa and the 1-0 over Panama: “Football rewarded us with the penalty”
RIVALS IN CONCACAF HAVE IMPROVED
“With anguish because we wanted the three points, the rivals are more and more prepared, they have more quality, Panama is already playing, they come out playing, they manage the match and we in the last third we had the options and we lacked that calm to define, pass, but football rewarded us with that penalty and there are three points that are fundamental in a Qualifiers and there will be a self-criticism because we are the first to want to improvebut it’s easier to win.”