Metaverse Tokens Rise as Meta Price Crashes

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, saw the biggest one-day drop in the market value of a US company of all time, with its share price falling 26% on Thursday, after the tech giant revealed disappointing earnings and a drop in daily active users.

Meta changed its famous Facebook name in late 2021, to show its plans to focus on the Metaverse, and their fights have coincided with double-digit percentage gains for their decentralized competitors The Sandbox and Decentraland.

Meta reported total revenue of $33.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 28,000 million the previous year. But nevertheless, its net income decreased to $10.28 billion, down from $11.2 billion 12 months ago.

For the first time, Meta broke out a segment in its earnings report for its virtual and augmented reality research and development business, Reality Labs. Its losses exceeded $10 billion, up from $6.6 billion in 2020. However, it is only in the early stages of laying the groundwork for metaverse technology, including the development of a haptic glove, which allows users to “touch” objects in the metaverse.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Animoca Brands Chairman and Co-Founder Yat Siu suggested that Meta’s sharp share price decline may represent a broader trend where users are beginning to question Web2’s centralized model:

“It’s a system that doesn’t share any significant ownership or value with the network, which will eventually drive it down as users look for better options.”

“As people are likely to spend even more time online, the question is where and how? This is an early indicator that they are moving away from Web 2.0, and the logical conclusion on where to go for a growing number is Web 3,” he added.

Siu stated that Web 2 companies like Meta and Apple are also “losing their best people” to Web 3 companies and projects:

“Web 3 and the open metaverse is more than just a product cycle, it’s a movement, and it’s hard to fight something like a single corporation.”

Cryptocurrency-backed metaverses

Decentraland, a Metaverse platform built on top of Ethereum, has seen the price of its MANA token rise by more than 20% in the last seven days., rising from a seven-day low of $2.19 to recent support levels around the $2.60 mark.

In the same way, SAND tokens for The Sandbox, one of Decentraland’s main Metaverse competitors, have seen a seven-day gain of 17.5%, entering the weekend at a low of $3.31 before rising to a high of over $4, now seeing support levels around $3.60.

Aside from Meta, other factors are affecting MANA and SAND prices this week. Decentraland published its Manifesto 2022, announcing a mobile app prototype, improvements to its gaming experience, increased utility of NFTs, and improvements to the protocol.

The Sandbox team announced a partnership with UniX Gaming, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and the release of more “lands” in its metaverse. scheduled for February 10.

Animoca Brands owns The Sandbox, and earlier this week there was rumors unconfirmed that Meta was going to acquire the Metaverse platform. However, Siu quickly debunked those rumors on February 3.

There is an unconfirmed rumor that Facebook is about to acquire @TheSandboxGame. It looks like regulation is coming sooner than later to this space… https://t.co/XiAelDoBac — NFT Ethics (@NFTethics) February 2, 2022

In addition to Target, other big tech companies, like Apple and Microsoft, are entering this space. Entertainment giant Disney also appears to be preparing to enter the Metaverse.– Posted a recent job ad for a Director of Business Development looking for someone to “help lead Disney’s efforts in the NFT space.”

It’s unclear if Disney’s efforts could be related to its headset-free augmented reality Metaverse project., discovered by the patent files.

