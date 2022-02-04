Mexico, the soccer country that has been surpassed by Canada, where the king is hockey

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JANUARY 30: Hirving Lozano of Mexico reacts during the match between Mexico and Costa Rica as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Azteca Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Mexico His qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup continues to be complicated.

What has happened in the Concacaf area that a Canadian team -which has only been in one World Cup in its history and it was in 1986- leads the octagonal?

What happens to Mexico? that before he was tired of scoring goals against his rivals in the area in the Azteca Stadium and now it is difficult for him to even score a goal?

The future of El Tri, and of coach Gerardo Martino, are uncertain.

The second worst home tie

The Aztec stadium it no longer weighs. That gigantic building that terrified Tri’s rivals is a thing of the past. Little by little Mexico lost strength at home. At least that’s what the numbers say: the second worst location since 1998.

For the Qatar 2022 World Cup, El Tri has played 4 games out of 10 at home (2-1 against Jamaica, 1-1 against Canada, 3-0 against Honduras and 0-0 against Costa Rica) and has added 8 of the 12 disputed points, that is, 66.6%.

These numbers they only surpass those that El Tri had for Brazil 2014: five points out of 15 disputed (33.3%). On that occasion, not weighing in at home led El Tri to the playoffs with New Zealand.

Second worst offensive… and CH14 banned

One of the great problems of Martino’s National Team is the lack of goals. El Tri has not found that striker who makes the difference when the game gets complicated.

The 13 goals in 10 games for the octagonal is the second-worst fourth scorer for El Tri in a final tie since 1998, and only surpasses Mexico’s seven goals on the way to Brazil.

Alexis Vega and Henry Martín are the ones who have the most goals in the octagonal with two each (and in the original plan they were not contemplated as starters), followed by Rogelio Funes Mori, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano with one.

Martino bet on Jiménez to be that scorer but since the fracture he suffered in the head in November 2020 he has not been the same. The substitute was Funes Mori but it has been a failure.

And when the goal is most needed, Martino has maintained the veto -not publicly recognized- to Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the historic scorer of El Tri.

To complicate El Tri’s panorama, their rivals have improved.

Canada: the keys to surprise

The best selection has been Canada that is undefeated and that has surprised more than one in Concacaf.

The popular sport in that North American country is hockey (they have 7 teams in the NHL), above soccer (three teams in the MLS).

What is the secret of the Canadians in this tie?

1- Immigration. Of the 25 players called up by Canada at last call, 11 of them have foreign ancestry. And this last call did not include Alphonso DaviesBayern Munich player and star of this team, who was born in Ghana and his parents are of Liberian origin.

2- European experience. Of the 25 players who are in the selection, 16 of them play in European football which allows them to have more international experience and a more competitive level.

3- Player Formation Growth. By having three professional teams, plus the Canadian Soccer League (semi-professional league) and the Canadian Premier League (professional league that emerged in 2019), the team has benefited from recruiting talent.

4- Scorer duo. Canada is the highest scoring team in the octagonl (17 goals scored) and his two strikers Cyle Larin and Jonathan David have done their job. Larín has five goals, David, four.

5- Defensive game. There is a phrase in football that says that offenses win matches, defenses win championships or qualify for the World Cup. Canada has only conceded five goals.

6- A coach who knows Canadian soccer. John Herdman is a British manager who, before joining the men’s team in 2018, managed the British women’s team for seven years.

7- Take advantage of the location. Canada has played at home in 6 of the 10 games so far, of which they have added 16 points (of the 22 they have). And the selection changes stadium according to the rival. If not, ask Mexico who had to play in Edmonton in sub-zero temperatures.

Despite being the leader and caressing his pass to the World Cup, in Canada they do not trust themselves.

“I am not allowing the players to talk about the table. We have to go with the same attitude, start over. The match against El Salvador will be a cup final. ”, stated John Herdman.

United States, no pressure

The United States is undergoing a reconstruction process after being left out of Russia 2018.

American culture is fond of people who rise from failure and succeed.

The USA Team seeks to be reborn with a generation of young soccer players, most of whom play in Europe.

Of the 28 players that the United States called up for the games against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras, 15 of them play in European clubs, of which Christian Pulisic (23 years old and plays for Chelsea), Weston McKennie (23 and Juventus), Zack Steffen (26 and Manchester City) and Sergiño Dest (21 and Barcelona) stand out.

The United States has a young and golden generation that looks for its soccer maturation in 2026 when it organizes the World Cup together with Canada and Mexico.

Panama, the World Cup generation

Panama is the team that competes with Mexico for the last direct place in the World Cup in Qatar.

Panamanians live a dream moment: He qualified for his first World Cup in Russia 2018, although he did not add a single point in Group G, which he shared with Belgium, England and Tunisia.

In this process there are 11 players with World Cup experience, of whom five play regularly (Michael Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Eric Davis, Anibal Godoy and Édgar Yoel Bárcenas).

So far, Panama has the playoff ticket for the World Cup and would face a team from Oceania in the playoff.

His next rival is Mexico, a match where both play the World Cup.

“Dreaming is free, isn’t it? Why aren’t we going to go there (to the Azteca Stadium) with all optimism? We have nothing to lose, only win. Everything positive that we get out of Mexico is welcome”, said the DT of Panama, Thomas Christiansen.

Those who still aspire to the miracle

Costa Rica, El Salvador and Jamaica still aspire to the World Cup. Honduras is eliminated.

The Ticos live a process of replacement. They did not attend Russia 2018 (they did qualify in 2002, 2006 and 2012) and are close to missing out for the second World Cup in a row.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been key conceding only seven goals in the octagonal (the second best defense), but the attack has not responded (seven scored). The future is complicated: they visit Jamaica and El Salvador (not easy because they still have aspirations) and host Canada and the United States (first and second place, respectively).

“Thank God we continue with the same enthusiasm as the beginning and we keep all the options,” the Costa Rican goalkeeper posted on his official Instagram account after the draw against Mexico.

El Salvador has nine points (eight below Panama). He would have to win at least three games and draw one more to aspire to his third World Cup, but it looks almost impossible because they have only won one game at home. His next matches: he hosts Canada, visits Jamaica, plays at home against Costa Rica and closes with Mexico.

Jamaica clings to a miracle to qualify and he only dreams because he has the advantage that he plays three of four games at home: mathematically he is not eliminated (he is 10 points behind Panama), but he is prohibited from losing at home to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras, in addition to his visit to Canada .

Mexico wins… or does Martino leave?

Mexico is a coach-shredding machine. Since 1994, only two technical directors have completed the entire World Cup process (Ricardo LaVolpe in 2006 and Juan Carlos Osorio in 2018) and both with harsh criticism of their work.

If Mexico does not defeat Panama, Gerardo Martino would be fired as El Tri’s coach, according to TUDN and Récord.

“The next match will be like a final,” said Martino after the draw against Costa Rica.

El Tri must accept the reality of football: his football and his rivals have not improved, yes. The first step to grow is to accept the new reality that they are no longer the “giant of Concacaf”.

