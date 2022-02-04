Mexico vs Panama: these were the two failures of Raúl Jiménez in front of the goal

Mexico vs. Panama: this was Raúl Jiménez’s failure in front of the goal (Video: TUDN)

Raul Jimenez he returned to the starting lineup with the Mexican national team and sent Rogelio Funes Moriwho could not take advantage of the opportunity left by the Wolves striker to carve out a place as a starter in the squad Gerardo Martino.

Jiménez was the protagonist of at least three dangerous actions during the first halfsame in which he could not take advantage of his quality to overtake Mexico, for what he was criticized on social networks when he missed

The first action he let pass occurred at minute 6 of the game, when the 30-year-old striker headed for the frame and a hole was opened to shoot just when stepping on the area; however, it was immediately blocked by Panamanian elements and had to extend the action up to three moves, until the ball got entangled in his legs and he let the opportunity slip away.

Mexico vs. Panama: Raúl Jiménez’s second clear failure in front of the frame (Video: TUDN)

Already in the second half, Raul Jimenez allowed the clearest action of all to pass and that set off the alarms in the national team, since almost 70 minutes of the game had already passed and the team’s team daddy remained even on the scoreboard.

The youth squad of Eagles He was left completely alone in front of the Panamanian frame and headed to face the goalkeeper Luis Ricardo Mejia, who received the impact of the ball after a shot without placement; however, the action ended up being annulled later due to a misplacement.

He was also involved in several plays inside the area, as he starred in a shot with little power in the first half and even a disallowed goal in the second half, which was withdrawn because the ball had previously left the field of play.

Mexico vs. Panama: this was Raúl Jiménez’s failure in front of the goal (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

Throughout the engagement, the native of Tepeji del Rio was in charge of distributing different passes to enhance the Mexican attack, but accuracy was not on his side throughout the matchfor which the Mexican fans began to worry because the result did not change from a draw.

The tension was released Jimenez and for the rest of the team when at minute 80, Diego Lainez was knocked down inside the area and the Salvadoran referee, Ivan Barton, scored penalty.

Already from the 11 steps, Raúl did not disappoint and was in charge of keeping the ball in the nets, as he once again demonstrated that he is a true specialist in penalties and charged according to his particular style. From there, Mexico knew how to moderately manage the game and was even able to score some other goal.

Raúl Jiménez returned to the goal path against Panama from the 11 steps (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

The controversy appropriated the maximum penalty indicated by the Salvadoran whistler, Ivan Bartonbecause in social networks they questioned if it had been a fair marking, especially for not having used the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) to review the action and make a more considered decision.

With this result, Mexico remains in third position in the Concacaf Octagonal Finalwith 21 points and tied with the United States, who are on the second rung for having a better goal difference.

On the other hand, Panama was seeded in fourth place with 17 units, one above Costa Ricawho will fight for a playoff position in the last three days of the classification and even waiting for some stumble by Mexico or the United States to climb the classification.

KEEP READING:

Mexico vs. Panama: this is how El Tri was in the Concacaf octagonal table

“Concacaf’s little hand”: Faitelson swamped the Tricolor for a controversial penalty on Diego Lainez

Chucky Lozano’s injury that left him out of Mexico vs. Panama