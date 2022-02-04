Miami receives a million dollar donation from a cryptocurrency project

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a press conference outside City Hall to announce an initiative to reduce homelessness, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The city of Miami received a transfer of $5.25 million from MiamiCoin on Wednesday, the first donation from a cryptocurrency project designed to raise money for municipalities.

Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed the wire transfer to the Miami Herald during an interview Wednesday.

“Obviously, it’s great for our city,” Suarez said. He later tweeted about the gift, calling it a “historic moment for our city by collaborating on an innovative project that creates resources for our city through innovation not taxes.”

The city received a total of $5,250,251.19 in US dollars, according to an email sent to the mayor by the city’s finance department.

The city government cannot own cryptocurrencies under current state and federal laws, so the creators of the initiative that started MiamiCoin – Citycoin – converted a percentage of the revenue generated by MiamiCoin activity into dollars to make a donation to the city Under an agreement commissioners approved in July, the city can receive the cash as a gift deposited into an account that will not be spent until commissioners decide how to use the money.

Miami CFO Erica Paschal told the Herald in November that there are no restrictions on how the money can be spent..

At a press conference in January to announce new funding earmarked for various organizations working to serve the homeless in Miami, Suarez alluded to using MiamiCoin money to build affordable housing. On Wednesday, the mayor said he needs to discuss his ideas for spending the MiamiCoin money with commissioners before formalizing a proposal that would then need commission approval.

Suarez has said he wants to distribute MiamiCoin proceeds as cryptocurrency “dividends” to taxpayers, and has suggested that if successful over time, MiamiCoin could fund city services and eliminate the need for taxes altogether.

The organizers of the CityCoins initiative have said that they want to raise funds for municipalities by generating demand for city-specific digital tokens. MiamiCoin miners can receive rewards, with a portion of the rewards set aside for the city. 30% of the mining rewards are sent in a cryptocurrency called STX to a digital wallet reserved for the city. According to the CityCoins website, the city can claim it and convert its STX into dollars whenever city officials want.

MiamiCoin opened digital mining on August 3, and it has not been immune to recent cryptocurrency volatility.

Individual cryptocurrencies now largely move in tandem. So when the price of Bitcoin fell in January, so did the price of MiamiCoin, which in turn is a function of the price of a Stacks coin.

As a result, the city’s MiamiCoin wallet dropped significantly in value. On January 18, the city’s MiamiCoin wallet was worth approximately $29 million. On January 24, the amount had fallen to approximately $13 million.

Suarez and Michael Sarasti, the city’s chief innovation officer, said part of the decline in the value of the city’s portfolio over time is due to the nature of the conversion of CityCoins to dollars, which occurred over the course of November. . The mayor has generally defended the volatility of cryptocurrencies, arguing that Bitcoin, for example, can fluctuate in value but is still much more valuable than the US dollar.

“It is still tens of thousands of times more valuable than what is considered the most valuable fiduciary system,” Suarez said.

In the case of MiamiCoin, the token debuted in August with a value of about four-tenths of a cent. It quickly skyrocketed in value before dipping again, with the most recent decline leaving it worth about seven-tenths of a cent, which is 63% more valuable than its initial value. The price is down about 88% from its highest value, about 5 cents.