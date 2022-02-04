Millionaire figure that Colombia National Team loses for not qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Colombia selection

The Colombia selection It is further away than close to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that, beyond the feeling of sadness and frustration, what it leaves is a huge hole in the finances of the Colombian Football Federation (FHR).

The FIFA reserves a budget of 1,696 million dollars for the realization of the World Cup, of which 440 million go directly to the accounts of the 32 participating federations.

It means that, only in this area, Colombia stops receiving about 10 million dollars if the miracle that is required first to score a goal, finally, and then for all the necessary results to occur does not occur. That just for arriving by plane to Doha, because in each phase the prizes increase.

According to data from Bloomberg, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the national team earned $12 million for reaching the round of 16, where it fell on penalties against England. This time, for that same phase, 14 million dollars would be paid.

But the mess is not only for the FCF but also for the country, because, according to figures from Fenalco, when a World Cup arrives, sales in establishments such as bars and restaurants can reach 5,000 million pesos.

So when Colombia loses, it is all of Colombia, not just those who buy the yellow shirt, that loses. That is the reason for so much sadness.