you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ricardo Márquez (center) also received a yellow card in Wednesday’s duel against Envigado.
Maurice Moreno. TIME
Ricardo Márquez (center) also received a yellow card in Wednesday’s duel against Envigado.
The striker had the triumph of Millonarios in his auction. However, the ball went through the roof.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 03, 2022, 10:10 AM
On the fourth date of the Betplay League, millionaires He traveled to Envigado with the aim of putting things back together after the defeat at home against Atlético Nacional. However, the match ended in a goalless draw.
(We recommend: Historical! Caimanes is a finalist in the Caribbean Series).
To tell the truth, Millos did not suffer the game. He met a rival who attacked him little. The problem is that Alberto Gamero’s team could not take advantage of it, because, once again, the definition failed.
For this opportunity, in that constant, the samarium striker Ricardo the ‘Horse’ Marquez took all eyes.
The inexplicable header that is in vogue
At minute 75, after Millonarios squandered several scoring options, Márquez had one of the clearest opportunities of the party.
After a center from the left wing of the ambassadors, the ‘Horse’ was left with all the space to jump and save the ball into the net.
However, against all odds, the striker’s header came out in a strange vertical parabola that was far from ending in the rival goal.
(Be sure to read: Djokovic would be vaccinated against covid-19, according to his biographer).
More news
Real Madrid: the squad is more expensive than Barcelona’s
Ramón Jesurún and the poor sports results
Manchester United player suspected of rape walks free
SPORTS
February 03, 2022, 10:10 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.