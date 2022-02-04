On the fourth date of the Betplay League, millionaires He traveled to Envigado with the aim of putting things back together after the defeat at home against Atlético Nacional. However, the match ended in a goalless draw.

To tell the truth, Millos did not suffer the game. He met a rival who attacked him little. The problem is that Alberto Gamero’s team could not take advantage of it, because, once again, the definition failed.

For this opportunity, in that constant, the samarium striker Ricardo the ‘Horse’ Marquez took all eyes.

The inexplicable header that is in vogue

At minute 75, after Millonarios squandered several scoring options, Márquez had one of the clearest opportunities of the party.

After a center from the left wing of the ambassadors, the ‘Horse’ was left with all the space to jump and save the ball into the net.

However, against all odds, the striker’s header came out in a strange vertical parabola that was far from ending in the rival goal.

