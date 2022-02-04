Miss USA 2019 dies after falling from a skyscraper in New York.

The events that led to the death of the former queen, television correspondent and model are a reason for investigation Cheslie Krystwho in 2019 was crowned Miss USA and represented that country in miss Universe achieving an outstanding participation by placing in the group of the 10 semifinalists in said edition of the most important beauty pageant on the planet.

Cheslie Kryst with current Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Photo: Instagram Cheslie Kryst

Chesliea 30-year-old lawyer and women’s rights activist was found dead in the street in the early hours of the morning of this Sunday, January 30, after falling from the terrace of the 29th floor of the orion buildinga 60-story tower located at 350 West and 42nd Street in Manhattanproperty in which the model lived who had become an inspiration for other women.

After hearing the news of the tragic death of the former queen who just a month ago led part of the ceremony of miss Universe from Israelspecialized portals and friendships of the beauty, such as the former Miss Colombia 2019 Gabriela Tafurlamented the fact and highlighted the importance of caring for mental health, since some theories suggest that Cheslie he would have committed suicide.

