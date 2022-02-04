More flights to Nicaragua with a stopover in the Dominican through Sky High

Options continue to appear for Cuban travelers to Nicaragua, one of the most demanded destinations in Cuba in recent months, after last November the Pinolero government authorized free visas for Cuban citizens. Now this variant is approved, departing from several Cuban airports, with a stopover in the Dominican Republic with the option of continuing to Nicaragua.

Local press reports indicate that at the end of January, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) of that Caribbean nation granted a special permit to the company Sky High Aviation Services Dominicana to connect the capital of Quito, Santo Domingo, with the airports in Havana, Santa Clara and Camagüey.

What’s more, Sky would connect from Santo Domingo with the Sandino Airport in Managua, capital of Nicaragua. This leaves open the possibility that Cuban travelers board the connections from those three air terminals mentioned above, and connect a flight to Nicaragua with the same airline. No stopover permit is needed in that country, as long as it is a few hours and with the same airline.

“Our air connectivity with our neighboring country Cuba continues to increase,” the JAC said on their social networks. They add that Sky should start these flights from Las Americas International Airport this month, Although they did not specify an exact date.

The flights to Nicaragua also have no date, but they already have permission, so the final itineraries should be published in the coming weeks. The connections between Cuba and the Dominican Republic would be made in Embraer-145 type aircraft with capacity for 50 people. The contact numbers of said airline are the following, according to its website: 809-591-4412 and 809-720-5623.

Sky’s official website is operational and tickets between Cuba and the Dominican Republic can be purchased through it. You can click this link. In addition to connections to the island and Nicaragua, said company has approved connections to several Caribbean islands such as Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Curacao, Guadeloupe, Virgin Islands and Martinique. They also have the approval to operate between Santo Domingo with four destinations in Venezuela: Maracaibo (MAR), Valencia (VLN), Caracas (CCS), Porlamar (PMV).