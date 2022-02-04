Movistar is going to change all the old decos for the new 4K model for free

The operator already has this plan in place for 18 or 24 months for which they want to change all the decos, free of charge, for the new 4K model so that customers have a better user experience. SMS and emails are being sent to all affected customers little by little as the descos are sent to their homes. Here is an example of the email they receive:

Movistar has already begun to send communications to some clients notifying them of the imminent change in their decoder. Specifically, you are informed of the change of model for the new UHD model, (the most complete and advanced on the market according to the operator). In addition to making the jump to 4K resolution, you have access to a new menu or third-party content such as Netflix or Disney+ as long as they are included in our subscription.

So that you can always enjoy Movistar+ with the best experience, we are going to renew your TV decoder free of charge for the new UHD model, the most complete and advanced on the market. With this new equipment you will be able to enjoy UHD quality images (if your TV allows it), navigate more quickly through a new Movistar+ menu and access third-party content such as Netflix, Disney+, etc. directly from the menu. if your subscription includes them.

Your new decoder is now ready. In order to receive it as soon as possible, as the owner or contact person of the number, you only have to confirm the shipment with a single click by entering this link and pressing the “Confirm shipment” button. As soon as we have your confirmation, we will start the shipment and you will receive it in less than 48 hours.

When you receive it, you will only have to replace it with the previous decoder and start enjoying your new experience. If you have doubts, in the following video we explain step by step how to do it. You will see that it is very simple.

Finally, when you have your new equipment installed and working, remember to take your old decoder to a Movistar store so that we can take care of recycling it (if you want, you can make an appointment here).

We hope that very soon you will enjoy the new Movistar+ experience.

Thank you for your trust,

Movistar Team”

As for the SMS, we have a shorter communication, but which, in essence, contains the same information. The customer is informed that his television decoder will be renewed free of charge for the new UHD model. You can consult all the details in the attached link. Once shipment is confirmed Through that link, the deco will arrive in less than 48 hours.

The client will make the change at home

The customer must replace it himself, but it is a tremendously simple process that involves disconnecting and connecting the cables. In the next video we have more details. Of course, you will have to take the old decoder to a Movistar store to be recycled.

It is very important that the client confirms the change accessing the link that will arrive by email or SMS. If you reject it, it will be sent again, but it may take time for this new communication to be made. The ultimate goal is for all customers to have the 4K UHD set-top box that gives them access to a better image, better sound and more services.