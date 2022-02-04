Müller would rather feed his animals than attend Haaland

Midtime Editorial

Did you close the doors? Given the rumors that have put Erling Haland in the sight of Bayern Munichone of the referents of the Bavarian team, Thomas mullerexpressed his feelings about the possibility of sharing dressr with the coveted Norwegian footballer.

During an interview with Sports Bildthe World champion with Germany in Brazil 2014 generated controversy after he assured that he preferred to feed his animals to give assists to the ‘9′ from Borussia Dortmund.

During this talk they asked the German “Would you like to feed Haaland your assists?”to which the footballer responded in an ironic tone “I prefer to feed my horses and rabbits.”

It should be noted that Müller has not been the only reference for Bayern Munich who has expressed himself regarding the possible signing of Halandbecause so did the exporter Oliver Khan. “We have Robert Lewandowski. He will also score 30 or 40 goals in a few more years,” he mentioned for Süddeutsche Zeitung.

His future with Bayern Munich

Another topic he addressed Muller It was about his future Bayern Munichwith which the contract ends in 2023. “At the moment, no one has contacted us. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what the future holds,” she said.