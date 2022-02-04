“Muma” Bernárdez attacks Fenafuth and requests to increase club quotas in the League

Victor “Muma” Bernardez he did not bite his tongue to criticize the national authorities after the debacle of the Honduran national team In his attempt to classify the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The World Cup player in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 referred to immediate changes in national football to lift the ship from the bottom of the ocean.

“We have to change all of football, football has been bad for a long time, it hasn’t been since now. What happens is that the two World Cups covered everything. But no, we become soccer players without having an academic level. Here we have to start working from the structure of youth football, give those in shorts more opportunity. There is a Disciplinary Commission that knows nothing about football. They must put former referees, former players, and in the National League too”, expressed the 39-year-old former defender who currently has his training school in the United States after his retirement.

And he added: “Here we see a lot of self-interest, here it is to help us and unite the former players, to change, why does the footballer have neither voice nor vote? Why are ex-footballers not given an opportunity in the Federation? Of course, the footballer must prepare to be given an opportunity Why don’t big teams give a national coach the opportunity? We have to remove those who are doing badly in Honduran soccer. I think there are good people who want the welfare of national football”.

“Muma” Bernárdez sees Honduras in the future as a country that exports excellent players and is well prepared in every way.

“I do think there are people who want to change it, but we have been failing. We have to start from the basic forces, to change the mentality of the Honduran player. With all these limitations we go abroad and not to mention having all those comforts. I think we were exporters of top-level players. The Selection Committee also has to change. To whom does the coach give explanations? To have a Technical Committee of former players or former coaches.