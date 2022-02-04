Musical terrorism against Cuba › Culture › Granma

When talking about pressures and hegemonism, it should never be seen how epidermal the most fervent animators of such acts almost always show us on the subject.

They, worshipers of evil and architects of manipulation, know about damage control –including the so-called collateral ones– and from the very moment of some perverse campaign, they already activate the springs of disinformation. As for the entertainment industry, and especially in music, these parallel mechanisms usually send false echoes so as not to show the real impact they have on some artists in terms of subjugation and true dominance: the market.

The unexpected reaction of some foreign musicians to reject their participation in the San Remo Music Award that will be held in Cuba soon, as well as their cantinflesque (excuse Mario Moreno) statements, are a clear example of the pressure exerted, but that those involved they will deny before their public. Does anyone really believe the story that the causes put forward are genuine?

At this point, does anyone doubt that there was pressure? Now, what exactly would these blackmails be about, which, in the eyes of many, are non-existent?

In the musical ecosystem, the artist is not only the main actor, but with the new current dynamics and the narratives built from selling a product – not talent, on many occasions – the musician is not the chicken in the chicken rice. And it is not because, simply, another will come and take his place to satisfy the desires of an audience that, with years of excellent marketing campaigns, will accept the offer that we put in front of it. This leads us to the simple equation that the artist is more dependent and slave to a certain market and its guidelines, but it will not be the other way around: the market can change the rules of the game and will move where it sees fit, without the obligation or commitment to a certain musician because, I repeat, he sells a product.

And that is what happened with the sad protagonists of yore. They have not succumbed to threats from a taciturn and outdated YouTuber from Miami, nor because others of such bad character have signed an illegal request on social networks. No. Those are the smoke screens that distract from the real pressure that is interwoven in offices and that are hidden from the general public.

As easy as communicating to them and their managers, through the company that manages the next summer tour of Latin America, that they can be canceled, or that the collaboration with another artist of more importance – and therefore vital for their survival media – also, if they come to Cuba. With these two “small demands”, the artists would see their immediate projects collapse and their careers would suffer a devastating blow, since the market and its tentacles are not only measured by a total capacity in a theater, but also go hand in hand with a wide system of advertising that, simultaneously, would also be cancelled. There are many more extortions and legal ways to stop the decisions of some artists with respect to Cuba, but they will be the subject of another comment.