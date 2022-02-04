Mysterious sign of the coronavirus found in New York

The coronavirus is analyzed everywhere, and in New York they also study wastewater as an indicator of the pandemic (in 14 plants of the city). They’ve been over a year Finding Mysterious ‘Remnants’ of Coronaviruses, Lineages That Haven’t Been Detected in Humans no matter how much they have analyzed samples of all kinds. One of the researchers’ theories is that they may be from animals, possibly rats given the large colony of this animal in the Big Apple, according to The New York Times.

The research has just been published in Nature, “here we report the detection of Increasing frequencies of new cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineages not recognized in the GISAID EpiCoV database. These lineages contain mutations that have been rarely seen in clinical samples, including Q493K, Q498Y, E484A and T572N, and share many mutations with the Omicron variant of concern.”

Possible theories of ownerless lineages

Added to the theory of infected animals, such as rats or mice, is the possibility that these lineages derive from unsampled human COVID-19 infections or indicate the presence of a non-human animal reservoir.

“In addition to the well-recognized lineages, the samples contained RBD sequences with consistent constellations of polymorphisms detected over several months that did not match the lineages reported in GISAID. Here we refer to these constellations of linked mutations in the RBD sequences as lineages (which means they are common descendants), although without having the complete genome sequence we cannot say if they were derived from a single lineage or from multiple lineages with the same RBD. These cryptic lineages were not static, as several of them seemed to acquire additional polymorphisms during the sampling period.”

The most curious fact“As the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material from New York City wastewater decreased along with the decline in COVID patients, the fraction of total sequences from these lineages increased proportionally.”

Where are those bloodlines from?

“The existence of these cryptic lineages may point to COVID-19 infections from human patients who are not being sampled through standard clinical sequencing efforts. The frequency of weekly confirmed cases in New York City that were sequenced ranged from 2.6% on January 31, 2021, to 12.9% on June 12, 2021. However, not all cases were diagnosed and not all positive samples were sequenced. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that the lineages may be derived from patients, who are not being sampled in clinical settings”.

Monica Trujillo, microbiologist at Queensborough Community College and author of the new article, states that “at this point, what we can say is that we have not found the cryptic lineages in the human databases, and we have looked everywhere.”

The origin of Omicron

Many scientists believe that Ómicron arose from an immunocompromised patient. Interestingly, some of the cryptic bloodlines have some of the same mutations as Omicron, or mutations in the same places. Laboratory experiments suggest that these lineages can also evade some antibodies.

The Bloodlines of New York City they could be the result of the same kind of selective pressure to evade some of the body’s immune defenses, the researchers theorize. While they continue to search for what type of animal the lineages found may be, they find it extremely strange that with the high incidence and sequencing of human samples, it does not match any, neither in hospitals, nor centers, nor residences where patients can have healthy more vulnerable.