NBA Reveals Redesigned Kobe Bryant Trophy for All-Star Game MVP

The NBA revealed the redesigned Kobe Bryant Trophy, awarded to the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, on Thursday afternoon.

The league presented the trophy two weeks before the NBA All-Star Game that will take place on February 20 in Cleveland.

Named after Bryant after his death two years ago, the trophy has a base and four tiers above it, and was created by artist Victor Solomon.

NBA unveils reimagined Kobe Bryant Trophy for Kia All-Star Game MVP Kia All-Star Game MVP trophy pays homage to Kobe Bryant’s feats at All-Star as the All-Star weekend trophies receive redesigns. Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/ZX4dQSfDjS — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2022

Various elements were given to incorporate the accomplishments of Bryant’s legendary NBA career, including:

• An eight-sided base, representing the number 8 jersey Bryant wore for the first half of his career. He stands 2 inches tall, referencing his 2002 All-Star Game MVP, and has 18 stars to represent his 18 All-Star selections.

• A 7-inch first tier, which references his 2007 All-Star Game MVP, and has 24 stars to represent both the number of players in the game and the No. 24 Bryant wore during the second half of his career. race.

• A second 9-inch tier, referencing his 2009 All-Star Game MVP, and has 10 stars representing both the game’s 10 starters and Bryant’s Team USA number 10 jersey.

• An 11-inch third level, in reference to his 2011 All-Star Game MVP, and five stars representing his five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

• A 2-inch fourth level, representing his two NBA Finals MVP awards, and a single star for Bryant’s 2008 NBA MVP win.

The NBA and Solomon also revealed their redone versions of the rest of the trophies handed out during All-Star Weekend, including: Celebrity Game MVP; the Most Valuable Player of the Rising Stars Challenge; the “Clutch Challenge”, a new shooting competition; and trophies for winning the Skills Challenge, the Slam Dunk Contest, and the 3-Point Contest.

All-Star Weekend will take place February 18-20 in Cleveland. The starters for this year’s game were announced last week, and the reserves for both conferences will be announced Thursday night on TNT. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who are the two All-Star team captains for the second straight season, will then select their respective teams next week.