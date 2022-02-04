Rihanna: Networks reveal new photos of the progress of her pregnancy | INSTAGRAM

Just this week I am going to know the situation of Rihanna, the beautiful Barbadian singer and businesswoman is pregnant and on social networks the rumor that began in her award as national heroine in her country was finally confirmed, Barbados.

Just on that occasion we could see that he placed his hands on his bellya signal that many considered key and the origin of the theory that was pregnantnow fully confirmed by the famous herself on her official social networks.

She was in charge of uploading those photographs, but accompanying a new one, a more personal one that was taken by herself right in a mirror in her home.

The singer stood in front of the mirror and turned her sweater to discover your tummyThus, the great progress that this new process has in her life, that of being a mother, was not revealed.

Of course, the famous obtained thousands and thousands of interactions, in her official instagram It reached more than 15 million reactions, an impressive number in its entertainment that does not stop growing as the hours go by, demonstrating the great emotion that the public has of this fact.

Rihanna shares her pregnancy progress on social media.



In addition, brands, artists, celebrities, Influencers and many more people willing to congratulate her came in the comments, all very happy to be able to appreciate the great beauty of Rihanna now in her stage as a mother.

Fans couldn’t believe how pretty she looks and how well she had been hiding this process on her figure, no one had noticed except for the award situation.

Fans couldn't believe how pretty she looks and how well she had been hiding this process on her figure, no one had noticed except for the award situation.