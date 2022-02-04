New York City wakes up covered with the first snow of the year | Society | USA Edition

The city of New York woke up today covered in white after the first snowfall of the winter and of the year, although it has been a relatively moderate snowfall compared to that of other winters.

Since yesterday afternoon there were weather warnings of a snow storm that would leave a layer of up to 3 inches (seven centimeters), that is, less snowfall than the one that fell further south earlier this week, in the city of Washington and its surroundings.

The state authorities have warned about the risks of driving on the roads and have advised against unnecessary trips, while in the city the snowplows have worked throughout the night to clear the main streets for road traffic.

Since yesterday, tons of salt have already been distributed at various important intersections and at the entrances of subway stations to prevent slips and accidents.

The region’s airports (La Guardia, Boston, JFK and Newark, in this order), today register the highest number of departure cancellations in the world, nearly 600 flights, according to the specialized portal Flight Aware, although it joins in this case also the impact of covid, which is hitting all airline personnel hard.

However, the city’s schools have remained open, which has generated not a little criticism, and Mayor Eric Adams has come out to justify the measure: “We don’t have a day to lose, and the long-term impact of leaving children at home will affect us for years, something I don’t intend to contribute to,” he said.

Adams was referring in this way to the decision of the city and the state to keep schools open also despite the coronavirus epidemic, with figures that exceeded 80,000 positive cases yesterday, given the experience they consider failed to opt for distance learning in the first phase of the pandemic.