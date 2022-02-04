New York University teaches a course on Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of the greatest pop figures with an impressive number of fans. The Clive Davis Institute of New York University presented its first course on the artist, which started on January 26 and that will last until March 9.

Brittany Spanosfrom the American magazine rolling stone, will be in charge of the course that will coverSwift’s evolution as a musical entrepreneur, their songs, the legacy of pop and country music composers, discourses on youth and childhood, plus an analysis of contemporary popular music.

As it turned out, the singer was invited to participate in one of the classes, although the status of that request is still pending.

The details of the course on the figure of Taylor Swift

Presided over by veteran music writer and musician Jason King, the Davis Institute had classes taught by questlove, “Dilla Time” author Dan Charnas, Q-Tip, legendary producer and engineer Bob Power and many others.

According to Variety, the description of the course says in one part: “This course proposes deconstruct so much Taylor Swift’s appeal through detailed readings of her music and public discourse in relation to her own growth as an artist and celebrity.”

He added, “Through readings, lectures, and more, the class delves into the analysis of the culture and politics of adolescence in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness, and power in relation to your image. We will also consider topics such as copyright and property rights, American nationalism, and the continuing impact of social media on the pop music industry.”

“For me, the class was a no-brainer when Brittany first suggested it. She’s a fan of Taylor, but she also understands how to culturally contextualize her and get students to think more deeply about her and her music through the lens of gender, feminism, race and class.”

Taylor Swift exploded against Damon Albarn because he accused her of not writing her own songs

In recent times, Taylor Swift stood out for cultivating a low profile. She just wants her music to speak for her. Gone are his public disputes with colleagues like Katy Perry Y kim kardashian. However, after Damon Albarn tried to discredit her work, the artist decided to go out and both were trending on Twitter.

In an interview given to Los Angeles Times, the leader of Blur and Gorillaz claimed that the singer does not write her own songs. And in that sense, he stressed that he does not consider it valuable that he is a co-author of the lyrics.

“I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different from writing. I’m not throwing hate at anyone I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. It doesn’t mean that the result can’t be really good and some of the best singers come out: Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be there. I guess I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn had a tense showdown on Twitter. (Photo: AP / Twitter – damonalbarn)

This comment was immediately repudiated by fans of Taylor Swift. Then it was she herself, who decided to make a strong release where she aimed hard at Albarn. “I was a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write all my songs. Your quote is false and very harmful. You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s very fucked up that you try to discredit my authorship, “he replied in the bird’s network.

Damon Albarn apologizes to Taylor Swift

After the winner of 11 Grammy Awards came out to defend herself, Damon Albarn made a brief post to apologize and clarify that he did not seek to provoke her. In addition, he assured that the medium that published the interview misrepresented his words.

The back and forth between Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter)

“I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it came down to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand”, argued the musician.