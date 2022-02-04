Nicaraguan National Assembly cancels 14 civil organizations

(CNN Spanish) — The Nicaraguan National Assembly canceled this Wednesday the legal personality of 14 non-profit civil organizations, including five independent private universities.

Among the universities affected by the measure are the Nicaraguan Polytechnic (Upoli), which belongs to the Baptist Convention and is considered a stronghold of the 2018 anti-government protests, and the Catholic Agropecuaria del Trópico Seco (Ucatse), belonging to the Diocese of Estelí.

The decree canceling the organizations was approved with the favorable vote of the 75 members of the Sandinista caucus. The other 16 deputies from parties considered close to the government abstained.

The legal entities of the organizations were canceled after a report from the Ministry of the Interior concluded that these associations and foundations supposedly failed to comply with and hindered the control and surveillance of the Department of Registration and Control of Non-Profit Civil Associations. A situation that, according to the authorities, promotes a lack of transparency in the administration of funds.

According to the Government, the associations would not have reported the changes in their boards of directors or presented their financial reports in detail.

CNN tried to get a reaction from the Upoli and Ucatse authorities, but so far they have not responded to our calls and messages.

Through a joint statement, members of four independent student organizations condemned this Wednesday what they consider the government’s outrage against higher education.

“Education has suffered the onslaught of this regime that seeks to hegemonize higher education, control academic freedom and freedom of thought of young people in these universities,” the statement denounces.

For its part, the National Council of Universities (CNU), the governing body of higher education in Nicaragua, reported this Wednesday through a press release published on its website that, given the closure of the five universities “as of Wednesday, February 2, will guarantee academic continuity and educational responsibilities pending solution, of what these higher education institutions were, as a consequence of the cancellation of their respective legal status and contiguous transgression of established regulations.

The other houses of higher education whose legal status was canceled are the Association of Humanitarian Studies, owner of the National University of Humanistic Studies, the Nicaraguan Popular Association and the Paulo Freire University.

The undersecretary of the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States Department of State, Brian Nichols, accused the government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo of “stealing the future of Nicaraguan youth” by closing universities and cutting funds to other houses of studies.

The reaction of the students

The students of the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (Upoli) reacted to the cancellation of legal status by the National Assembly.

In a statement, they expressed their disagreement about the decision that the educational institution, founded in 1967, be part of the National Council of Universities, managed by the State.

Likewise, the students and teachers of the Nicaraguan University of Humanistic Studies (UNEH), included in the Assembly’s decision, also expressed their disagreement.