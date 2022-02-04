No GPS in the car? Get to your destination with the best browser apps

What we need from a GPS navigation app is that it is easy to use and that it takes us to the desired destination the first time, without complications. When choosing a GPS navigator for our smartphone, some of the features that it has to have, yes or yes, are usually related to downloading maps, traffic information, alternative routes, route options to avoid tolls or bad roads. state among others. Let’s see what are the navigation apps that cannot be missing on your mobile.

Google Maps

We couldn’t leave it out of car navigation apps to Google Maps. It is the most used GPS navigator on Android and one of the best options. Its interface is simple and easy to use and has voice commands so that we don’t have to touch the screen when we are driving.

With Google Maps we can do practically everything: find the shortest route to our destination, know where we have parked the car, consult the menu of a restaurant, make a review, check opening hours, etc. It has a large number of functions that make reaching our destination the first time easier. Obviously, it is not the only one and there are good alternatives to Google Maps that we will see below.