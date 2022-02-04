No GPS in the car? Get to your destination with the best browser apps

There are numerous GPS navigation applications that we can download on our mobile phone. Not all options are equally good and complete, which is why we are going to review which ones are worth it and which ones you should use in your day-to-day life or to plan your next trip.
What we need from a GPS navigation app is that it is easy to use and that it takes us to the desired destination the first time, without complications. When choosing a GPS navigator for our smartphone, some of the features that it has to have, yes or yes, are usually related to downloading maps, traffic information, alternative routes, route options to avoid tolls or bad roads. state among others. Let’s see what are the navigation apps that cannot be missing on your mobile.
Google Maps
We couldn’t leave it out of car navigation apps to Google Maps. It is the most used GPS navigator on Android and one of the best options. Its interface is simple and easy to use and has voice commands so that we don’t have to touch the screen when we are driving.
With Google Maps we can do practically everything: find the shortest route to our destination, know where we have parked the car, consult the menu of a restaurant, make a review, check opening hours, etc. It has a large number of functions that make reaching our destination the first time easier. Obviously, it is not the only one and there are good alternatives to Google Maps that we will see below.
Waze
One of the best alternatives to Google Maps is another Google app focused on drivers. One of Waze’s strengths is that it works because a large community of people contributes information to know what happens at all times on the roads, and on our journey in particular.
If you use the car every day and live in big cities where morning traffic jams are common, with Waze you can check in real time the traffic from one point to another and what is the best time to leave to reach your destination on time. To use the app you do not need to register and it has other options such as information about gas stations, traffic accidents, speed sensors. It is the users of the app themselves who can provide this information in real time.
Maps.me
An app that cannot be missing from your mobile if what you want is power download maps to consult them offline. Like Waze, it will also show us the data that we need to know about traffic in real time, public transport routes, establishments, restaurants, banks, health centers, etc.
In addition to using it as a GPS navigator or to download maps, Maps.me also has some routes already created for hiking or excursionswhich makes it a great alternative to plan a morning in the mountains or your next getaway.