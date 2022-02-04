NYC Issues Hazardous Travel Conditions Notice for Friday and Saturday – NBC New York (47)

The New York City Department of Emergency Management today issued a Hazardous Travel Conditions Advisory for Friday, February 4 and Saturday, February 5.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for New York City that will be in effect from 8 am to 7 pm Friday.

According to the latest forecast, a low pressure system and a cold front will bring freezing rain and sleet to the area beginning Friday morning, before tapering off overnight. In addition, there are likely to be periods of moderate rain during the afternoon and evening on Friday, which will produce between 1.5 and 2.0 inches of total rain through the end of the event.

A travel advisory is currently in effect for NYC. Allow for extra travel time. New Yorkers are urged to use public transportation. If you must drive, drive slowly. Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible. Follow @NotifyNYC for updates. #StaySafeNYC — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) February 4, 2022

Any areas with standing water will also refreeze on Saturday afternoon and evening. This, combined with freezing rain, will create icy road conditions through Saturday.

“We are still in the middle of the winter season, and this latest weather event will bring freezing rain and a wintry mix to our area this week. Freezing rain will impact morning and evening commutes, and we encourage New Yorkers to make adjustments to their travel plans,” said New York City Acting Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell.

“We encourage all New Yorkers to use public transportation, allow extra travel time, and exercise caution,” he added.

The Department of Sanitation deployed salt spreaders and more than 2,000 snow plows to keep roads clear.

New Yorkers are encouraged to use public transportation. But if you must drive, drive slowly. Use main streets or highways for travel whenever possible.

Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.

Pedestrians should exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces; some ice may not be visible. Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use the handrail when you do have to use the stairs.

Be careful when walking on snow and ice, especially if you are an older adult. Older adults should take special care outdoors to avoid slips and falls due to icy conditions.

For more information visit NYC.gov/SevereWeather.