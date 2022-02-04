Official! Chivas confirms the return of José Juan Macías for Clausura 2022; they change their record to No. 7

The rojiblanco team awaits the incorporation of their youth squad, from Getafe, next week

Jose Juan Macias will return to play Chivas, according to sources from the rojiblanco team ESPNDigital, and will play with the N°7, in Clausura 2022. The attacker will seek to recover his best form, in search of getting a place for the World Cup.

In the Flock they are waiting for José Juan Macías next week The request to change the number has already been sent to Liga MX, so instead of 32, it will play with 7 in Clausura 2022.

The battering ram changed from No. 32 to No. 7 for the current Clausura 2022 ligamx.net

Macías had already spoken with Amaury Vergara, owner of Chivas, and Ricardo Peláez, director, so that they would give him time and he could continue his career in football in Europe. Because there were no opportunities for the Mexican attacker, he chose to return to Liga MX, instead of experimenting in MLS.

In addition to Chivas, the rojiblanco managers were informed of the interest of three Mexican teams by the former Getafe attacker, but Jose Juan Macias He made it clear to them that his only interest in Liga MX is the rojiblanco team.

He is expected to return to Mexico next week to put himself under the orders of Michel Leaño and compete for a place in the rojiblanco team. The forward was one of the positions that they tried to strengthen and the goal was achieved with the return of the youth squad.

Macías went to Getafe in Spain, on loan for one year, with an option to buy, but due to injuries and changes in coach, he could not have regularity in European football. Until the last moment, he searched for the possibility of continuing his career in the Old Continent, but he did not find an option that would benefit him.

Hours later, the Sacred Flock made the reincorporation official, so José Juan Macías meets Chivas again, with the aim of recovering the prestige that took him to Europe and being able to be taken into account by the Mexican National Team.