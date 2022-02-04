OFFICIAL! Liga MX switches to FIFA for eFootball

Midtime Editorial

This Friday the MX League announced that it reached a agreement from exclusiveness with Konami. Thanks to this, stadiums, uniforms and players will be available in the free soccer simulator eFootball, which is the successor to the defunct title Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). According to the statement published this morning, “the implementation process will start from the summer of 2022”.

“The deal will allow to KONAMI have access to players and stadiums of the BBVA MX LEAGUE to take pictures, including 3D scans and motion captures, as well as faithful recreations of the uniforms officers of each Club”.

On the other hand, they pointed out that this association has the objective of expanding Liga MX to other audiences, which enjoy the title developed by Konami in our country, as well as in other parts of the world, such as the United States.

“This association is a symbol of our commitment from boost the global reachl and the exposition of the League at the highest levels, offering a new interactive experience to the great fans in Mexico and beyond our borders”.

A tournament between amateurs and professionals

Although that is not all, since the MX League and Konami seek to create a tournament where the best meet get exclusive prizes within eFootball. The format and other details will be announced soon.

“In addition to the various marketing benefits and future in-game implementation of LIGA BBVA MX in eFootball™, partnership will create comprehensive esports competition serving amateur and professional gamers. More information about the format, prizes and other aspects will be released soon.”

With this eFootball gain ground to its direct rival FIFA, who has lost the opportunity to win the Mexican tournament. Now it remains to be hoped that Konami does a job that makes all fans happy by providing an experience where all the shields, stadiums and players are with real faces and not generic ones.

eFootball this available so free on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.