pages to download the APK 18.90.00

Despite the many benefits that whatsapp plus offers its users, the truth is that being an unofficial app, whoever wants to download it will have to resort to web portals where it is very likely to risk downloading a virus on their cell phone.

In this note we will tell you 3 100% secure web pages where you can download the APK of the WhatsApp app and enjoy, in this way, the benefits and additional functions that it brings compared to the original.

Being an APK of WhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus cannot be downloaded from the official stores of the operating systems (Google Play, Apple Store or the AppGallery), so whoever wants to have it will have to resort to Internet portals, risking letting viruses enter their mobile device.

Luckily, there are a few Meta “pirate” app download sites that you can use to install the app without worrying about the bugs. malware.

To download WhatsApp Plus safely you can use these three options:

softmany

AndroForever

APKunlimited

In addition to having to be aware of which page you are going to download the “Plus” version of WhatsApp, you should also bear in mind that since it is not an official app, the security of the data you provide is fragile, since it is not known what they can do with your personal information, so you run the risk that they end up selling your data or using it for other purposes.

In addition to this, being an APK, WhatsApp has been given the task of permanently suspend accounts of users who use it, so you can lose your account forever.

However, the truth is that millions have decided to uninstall the application of Goal and delve into the extra functions and greater customization offered by the “pirate” version, since many of these tools offer benefits for unfaithful people and toxic couples, by allowing greater surveillance of the couple, while offering greater privacy by placing passwords to certain conversations, while notifying when a contact opened the app.