Passion of hawks 2: Franco Reyes in prison, the new love of Rosario Montes and all the revelations of the new trailer | FAME

With the premiere of “Passion of hawks 2” just around the corner, fans of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters eagerly await what will happen in the plot, which will begin 20 years after the events of the first installment. What exactly will happen? Telemundo released a new trailer revealing more details of the new chapters.

The second season of “Passion of Hawks” promises many novelties and for this it has added to its main cast a new generation of actors who promise to conquer the hearts of the audience as they did in 2003 with the first installment. But what will happen in this new story? The new preview shed new light on what will happen from February 14 at 10 pm Eastern time, when it lands on Telemundo screens.

FRANCO REYES IN PRISON

The advance launched by the international network shows, initially, a conversation between Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes in “Pasión de gavilanes”; It also shows the reunion between Jimena Elizondo (Paola Rey) and Óscar Reyes (Juan Alfonso Baptista). But what caught the most attention is seeing Sarita Elizondo (Natasha Klauss) suffering from the absence of her beloved Franco Reyes; Immediately afterwards, Michel Brown’s character is shown in prison and claiming his innocence. Why is he in jail?

Franco Reyes is in prison in the new trailer for “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 (Photo: Telemundo)

THE RETURN OF ROSARIO MONTES

Zharick León’s character makes his appearance in this new trailer. Rosario Montes appears and apparently in the town of San Marcos and will notice Juan David Reyes (Bernardo Flores), the son of Norma and Juan. Both will have a passionate relationship; however, it will not last long, as the handsome young man will fall in love with Muriel Caballero (Camila Rojas), the singer’s daughter with Samuel Caballero (Sergio Goyri).

Meanwhile, with the arrival of Samuel Caballero in San Marcos, tensions continue to grow, as the powerful and cruel man will not hesitate to do what is necessary to recover his daughter and his wife.

Zharick León’s character makes his appearance in this new trailer. Rosario Montes appears and apparently in the town of San Marcos (Photo: Telemundo)

THE CHILDREN OF NORMA AND JUAN ARE IN DANGER

The other children of Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes, Erick Reyes (Sebastián Osorio) and León Reyes (Juan Manuel Restrepo) will get into serious trouble. And their father will do anything to protect them. However, in the final seconds of the preview, the oldest of the Kings is seen trying to stop them from taking his children, but at all he indicates that he will not be able to avoid it.

All of this will unleash a series of heartbreaking events that, once again, will test the love and loyalty of the Reyes-Elizondos, who will come together again to fight against those who want to attack their family. Including Franco, who appears next to Óscar and they give each other a big hug through tears. What will happen now with the protagonists? Very soon we will find out.

WHEN IS THE PREMIERE OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2?

Telemundo announced that the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes” will premiere on Monday, February 14, 2022, the date on which we will see the continuation of the story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters.

“Pasión de gavilanes″ 2 will be broadcast at 10 pm, Eastern time, on the Telemundo network.