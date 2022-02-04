PayPal platform sinks in wave of companies that erase profits after pandemic

Shares in payment services company PayPal plunged more than 23% after the firm lowered its ambitions for the number of active users, after confirming that it had closed 4.5 million accounts last year.

Shares of PayPal Holdings sank to nearly the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, joining the likes of Peloton and Netflix in a post-earnings sell-off.

These companies have returned most of their multiple earnings as the demand for their services during the covid-19 lockdowns and mobility restrictions has come to an end. PayPal’s December quarter figures showed the same thing.

Between October and December 2021, PayPal recorded a net profit of US$801 million, 49% lower than the result for the same quarter of 2020. For the year as a whole, profit fell 0.8% below 2020 profit. Total payment volume rose just 23% in the last three months of last year, the smallest increase in two years and missed analyst expectations.

The results dragged down the share price of rival Block, formerly Square, by 8.2% and Affirm by 6.9%.

Other payments stocks including Marqeta, Fiserv, Paysafe and Fidelity National Information Services may also be under pressure as investors question whether PayPal’s rough quarter is a sign of things to come for the sector.

PayPal Holdings said it closed 4.5 million accounts after discovering that “bad actors” were taking advantage of its incentive and rewards programs. The payments giant, which is also reviewing its marketing strategy, said it no longer expects to reach 750 million active accounts by 2025, abandoning a goal that contributed to a jump in spending last year on sales campaigns.

“We regularly assess our active account base to ensure accounts are legitimate,” Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said on a conference call with analysts yesterday, after the company released fourth-quarter results. “This is particularly important during incentive campaigns that can be targeted by bad guys trying to profit from these offers without intending to be a legitimate customer on our platform,” he said.