Perfect silhouette: Dua Lipa raises the temperature with her beauty

Dua Lipa, born in London, has worn a black design that has made us travel to the most important red carpet in cinema. With her outfits, she conquered her almost 80 million followers on social networks. On her personal Instagram I post photos of her that quickly went viral.

Lipa, is one of the most influential personalities of the decade. Her recent appearance on the small screen has confirmed her good sense of taste with that nod to the past that characterizes her wardrobe so much. True to the style of a celebrity, there is always a fairy godmother behind that success, hers is the Italian stylist Lorenzo Posocco, with whom she has worked hand in hand for several seasons.

Dua Lipa posing. Source: Instagram Dua Lipa

The last outfit you wore Dua Lipa, and that has undoubtedly caused a stir, it is a delicate black dress with a halter neckline and a large flower – also black – on the chest. A design from the PreFall 2022 collection that hides several details and references that have not gone unnoticed among experts in the field.

Without a doubt, the look of Dua Lipa is or will be a trend for generations. Every work of art needs inspiration and in this case it is the carpet at the Oscars 2020 gala, when Penelope Cruz appeared in a spectacular black Haute Couture dress that followed the same dynamic that Dua wore on this occasion.

The photo session managed to steal the eyes of the specialists and also of the followers of Dua Lipa, which gave him nice messages on social networks and almost 2 million likes. The 26-year-old singer is all the rage and makes a trend every time she shows up on Instagram or another social network.