Peruvian team | Alexander Callens “assumes responsibility” for the draw in Peru vs. Ecuador | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian team had a complicated match against Ecuador and rescued a draw (1-1), which was difficult to achieve. One of the main drawbacks for the ‘Blanquirroja’ occurred after two minutes, after a miscalculation by Alexander Callens in the defensive zone, which facilitated the goal by Michael Estrada.

The defender received criticism and decided to speak out through his social networks: “I take full responsibility for the result. It was not what we wanted, but the important thing is we never give up. There to keep working. This is not over. Two more finals left! Always with his head high! Up Peru!”.

Immediately, the soccer player provoked the reaction of the fans of the Peruvian team, who expressed their support for him. Let us remember that Alexander Callens was one of the great revelations during the last matches of the qualifying process and earned a place in Ricardo Gareca’s starting eleven.

Due to his good performance, the defender accumulated nine matches in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and started all of them. Even, only on one occasion (against Bolivia in Lima) he could not complete the 90 minutes, after presenting a physical discomfort at the end of the first half. Regardless of what happened against Ecuador, the defender is vital for Peru.

Alexander Callens referred to Peru’s draw against Ecuador. (Photo: Tw Alexcallens06)

How is Peru doing in the Qualifiers?

For now, the Peruvian team is in fifth place in the standings for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in South America and must play the playoff. However, those led by Ricardo Gareca have two games in March to seek direct qualification for the World Cup: they will visit Uruguay and host Paraguay.