Peruvian team | Santiago Ormeño’s dad: “If he had scored the winning goal, people would say he’s a crack” | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Santiago Ormeño was against Ecuador as a starter for the first time in the Peruvian team. The striker who plays for León led the red and white attack, although his performance did not meet expectations. In fact, coach Ricardo Gareca decided to replace him for the second half.

Two days after the Qatar 2022 Qualifying match, the footballer’s father, Walter Ormeño, gave his impressions of his son’s performance and made it clear that -along with ‘Santi’- they were not satisfied with what was shown at the National Stadium in Lima .

“It is a pride for us that Santiago has been a starter in a Qualifying match. Although we are not so happy with the performance from that match that was atypical, rare. A quick goal breaks the plans you had”, analyzed Mr. Ormeño, in statements for Soccer as RPP Field.

“Beyond what Santiago did or did not do in the match against Ecuador, Peru as a group did not have the performance of other times”he added.

On the other hand, Walter Ormeño hinted that the criticism would have changed if Santiago had converted the winning goal. “Everyone calls Santiago terrible. But football is like that, if he had scored the winning goal, people would say he’s a crack. Football is like that”he pointed.

“I’m not saying that people are unfair to Santiago, but I think he talks hot. Without going too far there was also talk of Edison Flores, who did not want to be summoned and made four points”, he commented.

Walter Ormeño also gave details of the feelings of the former player from Puebla, who will join León in the next few hours for another day of the Liga MX Clausura.

“Santiago left happy, although with the feeling of not having had the performance he would have liked. andHe is very affected because he did not perform very well. It did not have much participation, it was very isolated, you cannot evaluate a closed game and without much arrival from the Peruvian team “counted.

Finally, the father of ‘Ormedeus’ revealed that the illusion of Santiago “It is to play the World Cup, there are seven months left and what he wants is to be the figure of Peruvian soccer, to be what Paolo (Guerrero) or Jefferson (Farfán) were”.