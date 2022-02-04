Physical consequences of Kiara Romero after suicide attempt

The communicator, actresssinger and former dancer Kiara Romero He decided to present himself like never before to his audience. In her most recent Instagram post, the young woman, who in 2018 fell from a third floor after a suicide attempt, showed for the first time the aftermath that this incident left her. In addition, she spoke like her a few times about the situation she lived with her ex-husband, baseball player Carlos Paulino.

Here is his full testimony:

“Due to my accident in November 2018, I received severe physical injuries and it took me a long time to accept my reality, to see myself in the mirror, to understand that now I looked different than before, that there were things I had to adapt to.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/04/a-person-with-a-pink-dress-6eedcae0.jpg Kiara Romero. (INSTAGRAM / @KIARAROMEROOFICIAL / @JEANARAUJOPHOTO)

At that moment receiving such a traumatic new change in my life, even more so for a woman, was very difficult; But passing the years and receiving psychological therapy I understood that it did not necessarily have to be negative because the worst scars are not always physical and I have already been healing them with effort, dedication and prayer.

Humiliation, cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment are forms of psychological violence, frequently used, such as insults, manipulation, lies, contempt, among others. Living a marriage next to a narcissist dragged me into a severe depression, left me with many traumas, but also today, thank God, many teachings.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/04/woman-with-pink-dress-dd5676e2.jpg Photo by Kiara Romero,. (INSTAGRAM / @KIARAROMEROOFICIAL / @JEANARAUJOPHOTO)

That is why I want to tell you, woman, that you are self-conscious about any physical defect, love yourself as you are, give value to your life, your principles, your values ​​and do not allow, out of love or for any other reason, that someone feels with the power of damage you to a point where you no longer find yourself in the mirror and only see a shadow, because then there will be no more beauty and physical attributes to enjoy.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/04/woman-with-pink-dress-c22d3f42.jpg Kiara Romero. (INSTAGRAM / @KIARAROMEROOFICIAL / @JEANARAUJOPHOTO)

Today my scars are a very powerful weapon because they remind me every day where God took me from, how merciful he has been to me, how much he has kept me and above all how valuable and strong I am.

Now I see myself and I like the woman I see in the mirror better.”