Pibe Valderrama criticizes the Colombian National Team again, plays badly, Qatar Qualifiers | Colombia selection

Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama attended them all: those who criticize Barranquilla as the headquarters of the Colombian National Team, the players, the Colombian strikers… everyone equally, after losing to Argentina (1-0).

“Argentina-Colombia, bravo, those brave games that one wants to play. Hand in hand. 29 minutes none had arrived, a cross, an oversight and a goal by Lautaro Martínez who does not forgive. Ángel Di María was the figure. And Vargas covers and cover, that was the first half. And with a minute to go we have it to tie it, but we are not able to score a goal, that is the problem, we have not played well but we have had the chance, “he began by saying.

“They didn’t come Lautaro had one and he scored and we weren’t capable with the players we have, the scorers have all come and we are not capable and we have played seven games. If we don’t have scorers then we don’t have, but they score goals everywhere. Vargas is the figure of our team,” he added.

And beware of his conclusion: “the problem is not the home of the National Team, the field, the weather, the cold, the heat or the schedule, it is not that people fill the stadium. Here, at the home of the National Team, yellow as the flag looks. We blame the people who go to the stadium, I don’t understand that shit. So it’s whose fault? You have to recognize when you play badly, not blame the field. You have to complain and less on the football, you have to play, why do you complain in life? You have to recognize when things are muddy, like the Colombian team and then… They get angry when you give an opinion, when they play well we say they play well, when They play badly, the way they are playing, we say they play badly… they don’t even score a goal against the rainbow”.

Many pointed to Valderrama for his opinions on the defeat against Peru (0-1) and his defense of the fans’ right to whistle at their team, which was answered by James himself with bad words and the accusation that the fans are “Ungrateful of m…”… The ‘Pibe didn’t let it go: “I don’t know what it will be, that’s how I analyze and say what I see, I don’t invent. That Barranquilla has to be changed, that we have to put air conditioning in the stadium , that people don’t go brother… they can’t whistle or applaud. When they changed that pod, people go to that, all our lives, since we were little we see it. We are out of the World Cup. Argentina is a better team, Cup champions America and go undefeated.

An important point that he leaves up in the air is the pleasure of playing football, which is not seen by the players: “Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador have plenty of lots. Uruguay and Peru fight four and fifth. We are Colombians and we want to go to the World Cup but we couldn’t. We depended on us. Peru and Bolivia were my account, there we were in the World Cup. Sometimes things happen, sometimes they don’t. We haven’t been able to define the most incredible options. Football is like that, freedom , joy and fun. We are privileged to play it and if we play professionally, the better. We had fun and so did the people. We win, lose or draw but we don’t blame anyone, that’s the way things are”.