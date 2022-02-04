Pierluisi asks teachers and firefighters to report to work

Governor Pedro Pierluisi today called on the teachers and firefighters who are demonstrating for better working conditions to return to their jobs, as he assured that his administration is committed to addressing their claims.

In written expressions, the chief executive said that the government has focused on growing the economy and dealing with government bankruptcy, as he argued that these are essential steps that must be taken to be in a position to deal with the labor situation in the public sector.

“Since before beginning my administration, I have been consistent that our public servants deserve better compensation and a dignified retirement. My administration has been in this fight before the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) since day one. We managed to eliminate proposed cuts to our pensioners, a better retirement plan for police officers and already convinced the Oversight Board to increase compensation for our teachers, correction officers and firefighters”, indicated the president.

Today is the fourth day in a row that demonstrations by public school teachers and firefighters demanding better salaries have been reported. In the case of educators, they also demand a dignified retirement, given the changes to their pension plan that would come into effect with the implementation of the Adjustment Plan.

“My government respects freedom of expression and the democracy under which we fortunately live. I also understand the approaches of some union groups and I sympathize with them, that is why we have been working with the Board and we will continue to take the necessary steps to address these claims. As I said before, we have won some battles and continue to fight to win others.Pierluisi said.

The president’s expressions come after a call for a teachers’ demonstration tomorrow came out, with which it is expected that absenteeism will continue in the schools.

According to data from the Department of Education, teacher attendance has hovered between 80% and 89% in the first days of this week. Today, 75% of teachers reported to work, which is equivalent to 15,781 teachers, the agency said.

For its part, the United Firefighters Union reported that 20 of the 96 fire stations on the island are closed today and that 88% of the firefighters on the island were absent from their work.

Pierluisi noted that workers should report to work while options for dealing with their claims are discussed.

“There are responsibilities that cannot be relegated. Our students need now more than ever to be guaranteed adequate face-to-face education, and for this they need their teachers in the classroom. They are the raison d’être of our educational system and their education has to go above all else,” said the president.

“On the other hand, the safety of our people is paramount and all those who commit to work in that area have a sacred duty that they should never set aside. That they do not doubt my commitment to do them salary justice”, he concluded.