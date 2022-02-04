playing the lottery on the bitcoin network

Key facts: As in a lottery, even if the odds are minimal, you can win.

In a pool, it doesn’t matter who solves the block because they share the reward among everyone.

The new informative-controversial trend of Bitcoin seems to be around the “lone miners”. As I write this article, there are already five who manage to take the reward individually in about a month. Some people think of it as an unbelievable lucky streak, but others even point to a system failure or conspiracy theories. I think it is neither one nor the other. Here is what I understand about the case.

The first thing is to clarify that what we know today as miners who have found blocks alone are miners who are part of a group. Initially, I had (wrongly) understood that they were part of a pool as there are so many in the Bitcoin network. But thanks to a clarification by Miguel Vidal López, now I understand that this is not the case.

All the miners in question belong to Solo CK, developed by Con Kolivas (@ckpooldev on Twitter). Initially created as a traditional pool, Kolivas ended up abandoning the project due to lack of traction from miners and decided not to adopt like what is now known as the solo mining pool. And that’s where the first detail comes in, as described by the developer himself: despite its name, Solo CK is not exactly a pool.

Vidal clarifies in this regard that we could see it more as «a ‘grouping’ (CK provides them with certain resources that they share), saving bandwidth and storage. But it is not a pool in the usual sense that they work and coordinate mining the same block«.

Kolivas says in this regard that it is not a pool because the reward is not distributed among the participants. We could then say that they do not cooperate, but they do benefit from being under the same structure.

Why join Solo CK if you end up mining alone?

Clarified the above, let’s go back to the beginning: these miners work alone, but they are accompanied. Regarding the benefit of working in a “pool” like his, Kolivas explains that those who join Solo CK do so for a certain convenience: “they can take advantage of the server infrastructure for a 2% fee”, as he told Bitcoin Magazine. in past days. You only have to pay that fee if you find the block (The percentage is deducted from the BTC of that block). In the meantime, you do not have to pay more than for the operation of your mining machine itself.

The developer adds on this subject that operating in this scheme guarantees participants “a good enough network performance, something essential for the timely propagation of blocks.” Otherwise, they expose themselves to an even worse risk than trading without taking rewards: finding the block and, for lack of that return on the spread, be overwhelmed by another that finds the hash of that same block and propagates it before. You won the lottery, but you couldn’t collect it.

If a miner solves a block but takes a few seconds to propagate their solution, they risk another miner propagating theirs first. This would result in an orphaned block and zero rewards for the first miner.. With Kolivas, developer of Solo CK

This group of miners has a very specific difference that makes possible the phenomenon we have seen in recent weeks: does not distribute the block reward (newly issued BTC and fees paid for transactions) among participants of the pool. Instead, in Solo CK the full reward is given to the miner who finds the block. It only subtracts 2% that goes to the pool “to guarantee its operation.” That is, it charges you a commission for operating expenses, as we said a little earlier.

This is one of the blocks recently mined by some Solo CK participant. Source: mempool.space

Who finds a Bitcoin block?

It is always a single machine that definitively finds the block, regardless of whether there are 1,000 or 1,000,000 working together in a pool. Only in the pools, that machine does not benefit from the full reward. Thus, it is guaranteed that all participants receive rewards for putting their processing power at the service of the pool.

Only CK has been increasing its hash rate in recent weeks. Translation: more slots have connected to the pool, hoping to take home a full block reward. It is not a negligible bet if we consider that round, at the price of the cryptocurrency today, the 240,000 dollars.

And with more processing power within that pool, the chances of a block being solved by one of them (the so-called lone miners) increase. As of Wednesday, February 2, Solo CK had 0.22% of the network’s hashrate over a 3-day range, in data from BTC.com. By Thursday, it had risen to 0.44%. doubled.

In Bitcoin, a block is mined approximately every 10 minutes. That becomes 6 per hour, 144 per day and 1,008 (approximately) each week. Let’s round up the Solo CK hash rate and say they have 0.5% of the network power right now.

0.5% of the 1,008 blocks that are mined weekly on the network is equivalent to about 5 blocks. Is it really that far fetched that the pool solves a couple of blocks per week? No. And as more people see an opportunity in this modality, that number may increase, as Kolivas himself has previously evaluated and we have reviewed in CriptoNoticias.

Winning the lottery doesn’t sound so bad…

Possibly the time has come to get used to seeing how a miner takes the 6.25 BTC that are currently issued in a block. Bitcoin Broke? Is there a conspiracy to harm it and does this phenomenon show that Proof of Work is useless? Nothing to see.

What does happen with this pool is that, just as you take everything when your machine is the one that finds a block… if it is not, you end up with nothing. That is you do not receive back the capital you invested in your team and in its operation (maintenance costs or those of the energy used).

But if you are in a country like Venezuela or another where the cost of electricity is quite low, or you just have a big farm and you want to bet on the lottery with one of your machines, the possibility of getting the full reward is very attractive.

Even if you have an old computer, you already took its price and maybe some profit back, and now you want to try your luck, it might make sense. It all depends on your interests and your willingness to risk.

Is it playing the lottery? Does each miner play “all or nothing” under this scheme? Of course. In fact, that is why the vast majority operate under the reward sharing scheme, seeing that there is some guaranteed income even if your machine never solves a block. With all its risks, in addition to the low odds, this lottery can have winners. But there’s nothing “suspicious” about this.

